Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That Cheap 2TB USB Flash Drive

Flash storage scams have been around for years and remain a lucrative way for scammers to profit from an item that likely costs only a few dollars in parts. These scams include USB flash drives, SD cards, and even SSDs, but they all employ a similar tactic. These products are listed as high-capacity storage priced well below market value — firmly in the too-good-to-be-true category. Unfortunately, this type of hardware fraud doesn't exist in a vacuum, thriving across multiple online marketplaces and playing on external factors, like the roaring demand for AI that has fueled spiraling RAM costs and steadily driven up SSD prices.

While the majority of these scams prey on those who probably don't know any better, others are becoming more sophisticated, making it hard for even the tech-savvy to spot them. Case in point: a very convincing fake Samsung 990 Pro that was spotted and tested by Japanese tech publication Akiba PC Hotline. There are subtle differences that give the fake away, but on the surface — and even down to the packaging — the lines are very blurred.

This is in addition to other scams that seem to be becoming more common. There are counterfeit GPUs, often using the FrankenGPU tactic, or the deluge of fake DDR5 that's on the market. Until online retailers can get a grip on all the fake storage being sold, you should think twice about buying any suspiciously cheap storage, like that cheap 2TB USB flash drive you might have seen.