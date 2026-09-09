5 Tech Brands That Make Amazing Apple Accessories

With its premium price tag, Apple rolls out products with features that many people don't even fully get to appreciate. It's why its gadgets have replaced many things that once weighed down our everyday bags. However, there are always those users who want to push the limits of what their devices can do. On their own, many Apple products are already giving specialized tools a run for their money. These days, several tech brands have stepped up to the plate to fill gaps for users with specific niche requirements for their work or hobbies.

For example, there are brands that double down on features they think Apple is missing the mark on, such as wireless MagSafe charging. At the other end of the spectrum, there are brands that make accessories that evoke nostalgia or cater to photographers and videographers, with the goal of enhancing existing cameras with lenses or filters. Meanwhile, other manufacturers support more demanding lifestyles, like people who are always outdoors. Lastly, some even use existing Apple features, like the Find My app, and integrate them with unexpected items via third-party tracking.

Whether you're a professional who wants to augment your setup or replace parts of it, or just a casual user who wants to try new things without investing in new gear right away, there's bound to be an accessory for you. Here are some amazing ones worth looking at.