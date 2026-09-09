5 Tech Brands That Make Amazing Apple Accessories
With its premium price tag, Apple rolls out products with features that many people don't even fully get to appreciate. It's why its gadgets have replaced many things that once weighed down our everyday bags. However, there are always those users who want to push the limits of what their devices can do. On their own, many Apple products are already giving specialized tools a run for their money. These days, several tech brands have stepped up to the plate to fill gaps for users with specific niche requirements for their work or hobbies.
For example, there are brands that double down on features they think Apple is missing the mark on, such as wireless MagSafe charging. At the other end of the spectrum, there are brands that make accessories that evoke nostalgia or cater to photographers and videographers, with the goal of enhancing existing cameras with lenses or filters. Meanwhile, other manufacturers support more demanding lifestyles, like people who are always outdoors. Lastly, some even use existing Apple features, like the Find My app, and integrate them with unexpected items via third-party tracking.
Whether you're a professional who wants to augment your setup or replace parts of it, or just a casual user who wants to try new things without investing in new gear right away, there's bound to be an accessory for you. Here are some amazing ones worth looking at.
ShiftCam
Out of the box, iPhones are already capable of producing high-quality portraits and cinematic videos, especially if you know how to play with their advanced camera settings. To level it up, ShiftCam makes a ton of camera-related gear worth investing in, including grips, mobile lenses, lights, filters, and compatible cases that support them. For its grips, it offers two models, like the SnapGrip Pro and ProGrip, both of which make your iPhone feel like a DSLR camera, include Bluetooth shutters, and feature wireless power banks. For those who aren't satisfied with the built-in lenses, ShiftCam has several lens series with models designed for zoom, wide, fisheye, micro, macro, and anamorphic. And if you want to take it a step further and create a more cinematic effect, you can mount additional filters with its magnetic mounting system. However, you will need to use the S.Mount Camera Case, which starts at $39.99 for iPhones.
While some of its products do work on other devices, it primarily markets and lets you shop specifically for models from the iPhone 14 series onwards. Apart from camera-related offers, ShiftCam also has a lot of expected accessories, like phone stands, wrist straps, and selfie sticks. For creators who frequently use front cameras, ShiftCam offers a more compact solution with its rectangular SnapStudio Light. Plus, it also has kits that combine different products for creators and travelers. As of August 2026, one of its most expensive lens and filter kits is the 3.5x SuperZoom Filters Kit, which retails for $526.
Quad Lock
It can be difficult to find the right case that works with all the mounts made for your lifestyle, especially if you tend to be outdoors a lot. To solve this problem, Quad Lock developed a universal mounting system. Launched in 2012, the Quad Lock system lets you attach your iPhone to all kinds of vehicles, from motorcycles, cars, cycles, trucks, off-road, and powersports, as well as everyday wear. In fact, why stop at the ground? You can even customize a kit for planes and boats. Among Apple devices, it has compatible cases for iPhone 6/6s onwards. As for iPads, it has cases for the iPad mini (6th gen and A17 Pro). While Quad Lock does sell AirPods cases, it's important to note that they're not designed for mounting. There are also special edition cases in partnership with brands like McLaren and Ducati.
When you're not outside, it offers mounts you can use in your home or office, like desk mounts, wireless charging pads, and wireless charging heads. For runners, you can slap it on a sports armband or use a utility/belt clip mount to secure it to your backpack on a hike. And if you want something you can attach to your baby's stroller, there's also a quick-release strap mount for just under $30, made specifically for that. It also has mounts for the usual camera accessories, like tripods, selfie sticks, action cameras, and even a water bottle.
Native Union
Known for using plant-based and recycled materials, Native Union's first product is actually one that turns your phone into a retro phone handset. If you miss having a meaningful conversation without the threat of a million notifications hitting you, Native Union's Pop Phone is a neat way to bring your focus back to what matters. Available in eight colors, the Pop Phone works with all kinds of devices, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. In particular, it's compatible with the iPhone 15 onwards, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (2016 onwards), iPad Pro 11 inch (all models), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd gen onwards), iPad Air 11 inch (4th gen onwards), iPad Air 13 inch (M2 onwards), iPad mini (6th gen onwards), and iPad (10th gen onwards). Some customers have been able to make it work with older iPhones using Lightning-to-USB-C dongles.
While it's not exactly the most practical accessory, it's a quirky way to add some nostalgia into your everyday experiences with your Apple devices. Apart from being a plug-and-play device, it doesn't need to be charged and offers many practical uses for family members who struggle with dexterity, such as the elderly or children. Weighing just 0.55 lbs, it grips like an old-school telephone. Like headsets, the Pop Phone can also be a great solution for reducing radiation exposure when taking calls, especially if you're just at home and don't feel like putting on the loudspeaker.
KUXIU
In 2026, it's surprising how Apple still hasn't added MagSafe chargers to its iPad lineup, especially since many people rely on the USB-C port for so many wired accessories. While many iPad owners are still waiting for Apple to add MagSafe technology to its chargers, we've mentioned before that the KUXIU magnetic chargers come close. Depending on your setup, you can choose either the KUXIU X33 Pro MAX iPad Magnetic Charging Stand or the KUXIU M30 Magnetic Smart Connector Charger. That said, these models are not available for all iPad Models, so if you own an older model, they're not for you.
In terms of aesthetics, KUXIU also makes some pretty unique charging accessories. Although wireless charging stations are a dime a dozen, it's not every day you can find one with active cooling and a smart TFT color display like the like the KUXIU D5, or one that looks like a basketball court, like the KUXIU X85 Turbo. While there are plenty of highly rated travel chargers out there, the UltraSlim GaN travel 65W adapters not only let you switch the plugs for the US, EU, and UK, but they're also slim enough to slide into tight spaces.
KUXIU also offers several 240W USB-C-to-USB-C magnetic auto-coiling cables that can save the day if you hate the coiling process. Not to mention, its 480 Mbps high-speed data transfer means it's a good investment for professional use. Apart from charging accessories, KUXIU also has regular accessories such as tablet stands, power banks, and Apple Watch bands.
Journey
For many gym rats, iPhones have become essential for training, whether you're following a program on YouTube, video calling your online trainer to make sure your form is correct, or recording videos to post your progress online. However, apart from your phone, you'll also need a lot of other things, like a water bottle. While there are plenty of smart water bottles that focus more on water quality and reminding you to take a gulp, Journey takes a different approach with its Reevus Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle. It offers two Apple-specific features that most smart water bottle brands tend to skip: the MagSafe-compatible mount and Apple Find My app integration. Available in three colors (slate grey, polar white, and halo black), it retails for $79.99.
Journey also solves a common issue that many water bottles with magnetic phone holders have: toppling over when empty. The Reevus is designed to stand firmly even when it's not full. Second, it comes with a detachable tracking puck that pairs with the Find My app. Unlike AirTag batteries that need to be replaced, the puck's battery lasts up to 120 days, and you can recharge it with its included wireless charger unit. It's a great way to make sure no one ever steals your water bottle in a crowded gym. Aside from these, the Reevus water bottle has a leakproof, BPA-free lid, a carry loop, and can keep liquids hot for half a day or cold for up to 24 hours.