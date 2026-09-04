5 Turbocharged Sedans That Leave V8-Powered Rivals In The Dust

While some enthusiasts still consider owning a V8-powered performance car a rite of passage, there's no way to avoid the fact that the V8 engine isn't nearly as popular as it used to be. One of the main reasons is the industry push toward engine downsizing, with smaller-displacement, turbocharged engines replacing larger, naturally aspirated engines across many types of vehicles. Not surprisingly, this has caused an ongoing debate over the merits of V8s versus turbocharged engines.

In many cases, manufacturers moved to these smaller turbo engines to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. That's not the only way to use a turbo four- or six-cylinder engine, though, and there are many modern turbocharged performance cars that are about far more than hitting stricter emissions targets.

Below, we've gathered up five late-model turbocharged performance sedans that aren't just capable of hanging with V8 performance cars but, in many cases, can leave them behind at the drag strip. Sure, these cars might not make the exhaust sounds that V8 purists love, but as we're about to see, their performance could very well make up for that.