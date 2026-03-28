Are V8 Engines Better Than Turbocharged V6s?

The iconic naturally aspirated V8 engine represented the backbone of the American auto industry for decades — and still does, for many enthusiasts. Though no longer as prominent as they once were, American automakers still produce V8s in large numbers yearly, with most finding homes in full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, along with performance models like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang GT.

The big reason why V8s aren't as plentiful in today's market as they used to be is the rise of the turbocharged V6 engine. These smaller forced-induction six-cylinder engines have replaced the naturally aspirated V8 in many applications, including pickup trucks and SUVs, and it's all part of the broader trend of engine downsizing across the auto industry. Ford's current lineup is a great example of this. The company still makes capable, naturally aspirated V8s, including the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and the highly unique 7.3-liter Godzilla V8, but, for over a decade now, turbocharged V6s have constituted the majority of the engines in vehicles like the F-150.

So are the tried-and-true V8s better than the new turbo V6s? That's a question that many new truck buyers struggle with — and one with no definitive answer. There are significant differences between the two engine types that can be either good or bad depending on your use case, ownership goals, and personal preferences.