What Is The American Equivalent Of Toyota's Legendary 2JZ Engine?

Comparing one engine to another isn't an exact science, especially when you consider legends like the 2JZ-GTE. First of all, the 2JZ is obviously a Japanese engine, generally paired in comparisons against other similar engines — most notably against Nissan's RB line.

That sort of comparison is pretty straightforward on paper, considering both engines in top trim are twin-turbo straight sixes powering legendary JDM monsters with a claimed 276 horsepower. The Supra and the 2JZ both became famous by its appearance in popular media, and equally so by ripping up the Japanese underground racing scene in the 1990s and 2000s. Indeed, even today, you'd be hard-pressed not to run into at least a few JZ-pattern cars, original or swapped, at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo.

But all that's in Japan; what does America have to counter it? This is going to be somewhat controversial, so bear with us for a minute. If Japan is famous for its turbo inline tuner engines, what is America famous for? Its V8s. USDM cars have plenty of battles of their own as well, with the Big Three constantly fighting for who has the best V8 since the 1950s. What's the most recognizable, ubiquitous, tunable, and found in an iconic sports car? The LS.

Yes, really — it's not a straight six, nor is it a factory turbo. But let's be real here, if there was ever an American equivalent to something with the pedigree of a 2JZ, it's got to be the LS. From lazy truck blocks to supercharged 600-plus horsepower demon-slayers, nothing else compares. Here's why.