Toyota 2JZ-GE, GTE, & FSE Engines – What's The Difference?

The legendary Toyota 2JZ engine family has all the right stuff – 3.0-liter displacement, six cylinders in a row, double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and a perfectly square bore/stroke ratio. Upgraded versions offered variable valve timing, twin turbos, and direct injection. Each version of this engine has its own unique performance profile. Whether we are talking about the 2JZ-GE, the 2JZ-GTE, or the 2JZ-FSE, there is an interesting story to tell.

First there is the 2JZ-GE. This normally aspirated inline six balances simplicity and reliability with performance. It has a lot in its favor, like a forged crankshaft, cast iron block, and hot-forged connecting rods. Running a 10:1 compression ratio and rated at 220 horsepower, the 2JZ-GE debuted in 1991. This engine powered many significant Toyota and Lexus vehicles, such as the non-turbo Toyota Supra MK IV, the Lexus IS 300, the Lexus GS 300, and the Lexus SC 300.

The 2JZ-GE is well-known for its stout construction, which makes it an excellent engine for high-horsepower modifications. Starting in 1998, the 2JZ engine family got an upgrade in the form of Dual VVT-i, a variable valve-timing system which provided enhanced efficiency and improved torque at low and medium rpms.

