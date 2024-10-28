RB26 Vs 2JZ: Which Is The More Powerful Engine?

Comparing the powerful Nissan RB26 engine, more accurately the RB26DETT, to Toyota's 2JZ engine, specifically the 2JZ-GTE, reveals that, according to the manufacturers' specs at least, the turbocharged engines had nearly identical ratings of around 280 horsepower. However, the manufacturers' published ratings may not be entirely accurate.

Advertisement

A well-circulated rumor has it that in the late 1980s and early 1990s Japanese automakers had some sort of gentlemen's agreement to keep horsepower near the 206kW (276-horsepower) mark. As evidence that the published horsepower ratings were inaccurate, the MK4 Toyota Supra, one of the coolest JDM cars ever, came stateside with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE under its hood rated at 320 horsepower. Video evidence of a 1993 Supra shows the stock powertrain making 276 horsepower at the rear tires.

While the RB26 never made it to the U.S. in new production cars, it's been on the radar of American auto enthusiasts since its 1989 introduction in the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately nicknamed Godzilla. In recent years, some older RB26-powered GT-R models have made it stateside, and independent dyno testing reveals values in excess of 290 horsepower at the tires.

Advertisement