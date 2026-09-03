5 Used Family Station Wagons That Give Corvettes A Run For Their Money

There's a whole lot to like about high-performance station wagons. Sure, driving a Corvette or another high-powered sports car can be incredibly fun, but if you need to bring more than one passenger along, you're basically out of luck.

A high-horsepower wagon, on the other hand, offers room for the kids and all their gear while still being a lot of fun on a backroad or racetrack. The experience of driving a practical, under-the-radar station wagon with genuine sports car performance often unlocks a whole new type of fun that many car enthusiasts have fallen in love with.

High-performance wagons aren't that common now, but they were once plentiful. Back in the '60s and '70s, for example, you could find family station wagons like the iconic Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser optioned with serious muscle car hardware under the hood. The high-performance wagon has evolved a lot since then, but you can still find relatively modern examples that can run with — or even beat — Corvettes of the same era at the drag strip. For this list, we've selected a handful of high-performance wagon options from the last 20 years or so, ranging from V8-powered muscle wagons to high-tech European plug-in hybrids — some of which can be had for surprisingly cheap.