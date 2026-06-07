This Four-Door Dodge Sedan Packed 425 HP All The Way Back In 2006

Today, when one pictures a "classic Dodge Charger", the first image that pops up is almost certainly one of the highly desirable Charger models from the late 1960s or early '70s. Indeed, those early muscle car Chargers are iconic, playing a starring role in the "Dukes of Hazzard" television show and, somewhat more recently, "The Fast and the Furious" films. But as time ticks on, is it time to start appreciating the modern version of the Charger as a potential modern classic?

It's now been over 20 years since Dodge brought back the Charger nameplate for a spacious four-door sedan with an optional HEMI V8 engine. While the basic Charger R/T was a potent machine for its time, Dodge really took the Charger's game to the next level for the 2006 model year with the debut of the Charger SRT8.

The SRT8 model used a larger version of the third-gen HEMI V8 that, combined with other performance upgrades, transformed the sedan into a serious performance car capable of running with its 1960s HEMI ancestors at the drag strip — to say nothing of its vastly superior handling and refinement. In the years that followed, Dodge would continue to improve the Charger's performance with larger and more powerful HEMI engines, but the significance of the original Charger SRT8 is not to be overlooked.