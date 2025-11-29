This '70s Station Wagon Had More Horsepower Than A Modern Cadillac CT5-V

Although the once-ubiquitous American station wagon has all but disappeared from the road today, car enthusiasts and industry historians continue to have a deep appreciation for the great wagons of the past. Great examples include the iconic and valuable Chevy Nomad of the mid-1950s and more contemporary wagons like the Buick Roadmaster of the early 1990s or the Dodge Magnum SRT of the late 2000s.

But there's an argument to be made that the late 1960s and early 1970s truly represented the American station wagon at its very peak. During this brief period, a dad could walk into his local Olds dealer, for example, and spec out his family wagon with a giant 455 cubic-inch V8 that made 365 horsepower (at least, according to the gross horsepower measurement used back then). That's more than many modern performance cars, including the 360-hp Cadillac CT5-V.

That's because this was the era of the "muscle wagon," the family-hauling chariots that buyers could option as muscle cars in disguise. Of this group of muscle era wagons, the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser is one of the most revered — not just for its big horsepower, but also for its unmatched station wagon swagger.