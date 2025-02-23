1957 Chevy Nomad: How Rare Are They Really, And Why Are They Worth So Much?

The iconic Chevrolet Bel Air was accompanied by a two-door station wagon variant called the Nomad from 1955 through 1957, making it one of the ever-popular Tri-Five Chevys. However, the Nomad is considered the rarest Tri-Five Chevy model, especially ones from 1957.

Advertisement

Chevrolet sold nearly 5 million Tri-Fives — including 2.2 million Bel Airs — but the Nomad was a different story. Only 22,375 Nomads were made between 1955 and 1957, and 1957 was the lowest production year for the model, with only 6,103 built. The Nomad's low production numbers ultimately spelled the end of the short-lived 1950's version of the station wagon. Chevy tried again in 1961 with a more subtly designed four-door Nomad wagon, but it only lasted a year.

In 2004, Chevy revealed a concept car with the Nomad name, but GM's economic misfortunes made it tough for Chevy to justify a futuristic high-performance station wagon. There aren't many surviving examples of the original Nomad left, and the 1957 model is one of the rarest cars of its era.

Advertisement