1957 Chevy Nomad: How Rare Are They Really, And Why Are They Worth So Much?
The iconic Chevrolet Bel Air was accompanied by a two-door station wagon variant called the Nomad from 1955 through 1957, making it one of the ever-popular Tri-Five Chevys. However, the Nomad is considered the rarest Tri-Five Chevy model, especially ones from 1957.
Chevrolet sold nearly 5 million Tri-Fives — including 2.2 million Bel Airs — but the Nomad was a different story. Only 22,375 Nomads were made between 1955 and 1957, and 1957 was the lowest production year for the model, with only 6,103 built. The Nomad's low production numbers ultimately spelled the end of the short-lived 1950's version of the station wagon. Chevy tried again in 1961 with a more subtly designed four-door Nomad wagon, but it only lasted a year.
In 2004, Chevy revealed a concept car with the Nomad name, but GM's economic misfortunes made it tough for Chevy to justify a futuristic high-performance station wagon. There aren't many surviving examples of the original Nomad left, and the 1957 model is one of the rarest cars of its era.
How much is the 1957 Chevy Nomad worth?
While not really a big seller in the '50s, the 1957 Chevy Nomad is now quite desirable — likely due to its rarity and classic muscle car aesthetics. In 1957, the Nomad sold for a base price of$2,857 (about $33,000 today), but now it's worth far more. As with other classics, the price of a Nomad varies depending on its condition, location, and modifications. As of this writing, Classic.com shows 197 sales of 1955-57 Nomads over the past five years, at an average price of $98,701. There are only 13 active listings, and just three of those are 1957 models.
Prices range from $33,500 to $185,200 for 1957 Nomads.There's a powder blue '57 Nomad for sale for $59,990 in Solon, Ohio, with an automatic transmission and a small-block V8 engine. We found a heavily modified green '57 Nomad for sale in Newark, Ohio for $129,000. That car has an upgraded suspension, a boxed frame, and a custom exhaust. It also features a six-speed manual transmission and an LT1 350-inch V8 engine from a C4 Corvette.