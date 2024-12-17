What Is A Tri-Five Chevy And Which Model Is The Rarest?
With over a hundred years of history, Chevrolet remains a force to reckoned with in the global automotive industry. A bastion of American ingenuity, Chevy has been known to manufacture reliable vehicles for all kinds of drivers, especially those who value practicality but still don't want to sacrifice aesthetics. Through the years, the brand has designed a ton of beautiful Chevrolet cars, including a set of classic car collector favorites — the Tri-Five.
Known as some of the most popular cars of the 1950s, fans of the Chevy brand affectionately use the "Tri-Five" term to refer to models from 1955, 1956, and 1957. The Chevy 150 and 210, as well as models like the Bel Air, Nomad, and Beauville also fall under the Tri-Five umbrella. In the past, we've talked about some of our favorite Tri-Five vehicles, including the luxurious 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. But which model is actually the hardest to find, and why?
Which Tri-Five Chevy model is the hardest to find?
The Tri-Five cars include some of the most iconic Chevrolet models ever built, but while they're all classics in their own way, some are more sought-after than others. Of the bunch, the 1957 Chevy Nomad wagon takes the cake for the rarest Tri-Five Chevy Model out there. Over all three years, Chevrolet sold less than 23,000 units of the two-door Chevy Nomad Wagon.
The 1957 model was the rarest of them all, with Chevy only manufacturing 6,103 vehicles that year. With a base price of $2,857, the 220-horsepower sports station wagon was the last 2-door version before the company opted to make it a 4-door for succeeding iterations. Because of this, it's unsurprising that fans of the Tri-Five era are still looking to add this specific Nomad generation to their collection.
While it wasn't hitting record-breaking sales during its initial launch, the Nomad's rarity gives it some added charm. So, if you're looking for one to grace your garage, let's talk about how to find the Tri-Five Chevy Nomad today and how much you can expect to pay for it.
Where to find the Tri-Five Chevy Nomad today
According to Classic.com, 190 first-generation Chevy Nomad vehicles have been listed at auction in the last five years, generating over $18 million in sales. As of this writing, only 13 vehicles manufactured between 1955 to 1957 are listed for sale. The good news is that the price range for these classic getaway cars is pretty broad, especially if you're willing to put in the hours of restoration work.
Just last year, a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad was sold for just $13,850 at a Bring a Trailer auction. That said, it definitely needed a lot to work to return to its former glory with dents, gray primer finish, and a generally rough appearance. But if you want something a little more ready to ride, you'll need to shell out a lot more money, with the cars going for an average of just under $100,000 apiece. These days, listed prices for the rarest 1957 Chevrolet Nomads can range from under $80,000 to nearly $170,000. Or, if money is not an issue, you can occasionally find some customized ones for sale. For example, a sleek, white 1956 Chevy Nomad sold for an eye-watering $341,000 in 2022.