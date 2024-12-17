What Is A Tri-Five Chevy And Which Model Is The Rarest?

The Tri-Five cars include some of the most iconic Chevrolet models ever built, but while they're all classics in their own way, some are more sought-after than others. Of the bunch, the 1957 Chevy Nomad wagon takes the cake for the rarest Tri-Five Chevy Model out there. Over all three years, Chevrolet sold less than 23,000 units of the two-door Chevy Nomad Wagon.

The 1957 model was the rarest of them all, with Chevy only manufacturing 6,103 vehicles that year. With a base price of $2,857, the 220-horsepower sports station wagon was the last 2-door version before the company opted to make it a 4-door for succeeding iterations. Because of this, it's unsurprising that fans of the Tri-Five era are still looking to add this specific Nomad generation to their collection.

While it wasn't hitting record-breaking sales during its initial launch, the Nomad's rarity gives it some added charm. So, if you're looking for one to grace your garage, let's talk about how to find the Tri-Five Chevy Nomad today and how much you can expect to pay for it.