Tesla's Solar Roof Program Might Be Dead In The Water

There are still several months of 2026 left to go, but it has already been a big year for Tesla cancellations. At the start of the year, Tesla announced that its long-running Model X and Model S were facing the ax, and now it seems that the technology-company-slash-carmaker is retiring its Solar Roof tiles too. A recent report by Electrek cited two sources close to the Solar Roof program, saying that installers had been told the company's tiles were no longer available to order. According to the report, Tesla deemed the tiles to be too expensive to be viable. Tesla has quietly rerouted visitors to its former Solar Roof web page to its solar panels page instead, and the Solar Roof is no longer listed as an available product in its range of energy products. Both the company's traditional solar panels and its Powerwall battery system remain available to order.

Elon Musk once hailed the Solar Roof as "the future," stating at the launch of the Solar Roof V3 that it would eventually be "odd for roofs to be dormant, or dead, or not gather energy." He also claimed that the V3 version of the roof would bring its cost down enough to be comparable with fitting a traditional roof in many cases. Neither prediction has proved to be true, with SolarReviews noting that a Solar Roof was on average $66,000 more expensive to install than a traditional roof with solar panels in 2025. According to the outlet, a 14kW roof cost an average of $224,000, and between 2020 and 2025, the price increased by 170%.