10 Cool 3D Printed Upgrades For Your Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox

Harbor Freight's Mini Toolbox is a nifty storage solution for many of your small items, and there are many different clever ways to use it aside from keeping your tools organized. But even though this toolbox is meant to keep your things arranged it still has a few limitations, so you might find it a bit wanting for some of your use cases.

That does not mean that you should forget about using it, though. That's because there are a few things that you can do to upgrade it to fit your needs, especially if you have access to a 3D printer or a 3D-printing service. To that end, we looked for some cool 3D printed upgrades for the Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox, transforming it from a generic storage solution into something that will fit exactly what you need. All these 3D model files are easily available online and are free-to-use, so you don't have to worry about spending extra just to get a copy. If you have something truly unique, you can even modify the file a bit to ensure that it would work with your things.