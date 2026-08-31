13 Major Name Brands That Are Owned By First Brands Group

First Brands Group is an automotive parts company in America that owns some of the most renowned aftermarket brands, including Trico, Cardone, Wesbar, and more. These brands offer complete aftermarket solutions for several types of vehicles and industries, such as light trucks, RVs, and military vehicles by taking care of their braking, oiling, filtering, and other essential needs through high-quality and innovative products.

However, in September 2025, the brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after accumulating a debt of about $11.5 billion with not enough funds in back to repay the creditors. As the case proceeded, the the case was eventually converted into a Chapter 7 liquidation by U.S. judge, Christopher Lopez, who rejected the company's plan to pay back creditors via litigation against insiders, according to the Yahoo Finance.

Consequently, the group will wind down its operations and has already sold a list of its brands including Trico, FRAM oil filters, and Autolite, and has shut down several of its factories across the U.S., leading to mass lay-offs.