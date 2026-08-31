13 Major Name Brands That Are Owned By First Brands Group
First Brands Group is an automotive parts company in America that owns some of the most renowned aftermarket brands, including Trico, Cardone, Wesbar, and more. These brands offer complete aftermarket solutions for several types of vehicles and industries, such as light trucks, RVs, and military vehicles by taking care of their braking, oiling, filtering, and other essential needs through high-quality and innovative products.
However, in September 2025, the brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after accumulating a debt of about $11.5 billion with not enough funds in back to repay the creditors. As the case proceeded, the the case was eventually converted into a Chapter 7 liquidation by U.S. judge, Christopher Lopez, who rejected the company's plan to pay back creditors via litigation against insiders, according to the Yahoo Finance.
Consequently, the group will wind down its operations and has already sold a list of its brands including Trico, FRAM oil filters, and Autolite, and has shut down several of its factories across the U.S., leading to mass lay-offs.
Trico
Trico produces windscreen wiper products with the highest quality to serve the needs of technicians, drivers, and vehicle manufacturers for enhanced road safety. The company has been innovating in the space of windshield systems for over a hundred years and owns an 81,000-square-foot global technology center to serve as the brand's development and test facility through the modern analytical and rigorous testing that tests the wiper systems under real-world conditions.
It offers some of the best windshield wipers for cars, buses, RVs, light trucks, and HD trucks, plus you can find the perfect wiper blade and size, along with its installation steps for your vehicle based on the car's make, year, and model — all you gotta do is enter the relevant information on their web page. Some of the products include Trico Sentry, Trico Ultra, and Trico Maxx, among others, all of which are built keeping in mind the design and needs of the vehicles it intends to serve.
In 2020, Trico rebranded into First Brands Group and won the Overdrive Award in 2022 from General Motors for its world-class manufacturing and commitment to deliver quality products globally.
Wesbar
Since its founding in 1934, Wesbar has introduced a range of vehicle lighting and electrical products that serve the needs of marine, agricultural, industrial, and other users. It is a registered brand of Horizon Global Corporation, which was acquired by the First Brands Group in 2023.
The distinguishing factor about Wesbar lights is that they are made to last. They're waterproof, shockproof, sealed, and submersible, so the lights can be used in the toughest environments without worries of damage. Its portfolio includes vehicle wirings, adapters, taillights, clearance/side markers, and other lights. You can find the nearest Wesbar dealer within 10 miles by entering your area's ZIP code on the website, with the brand having over 5,000 dealers around the nation.
Luber-finer
Initiating in 1936, Luber-finer has since been dealing in automotive and industrial filtration products, such as hydraulic filters, lube/oil filters, coolant filters, and more. The brand was acquired by the First Brands Group in 2020 and has worked its way to become one of the world's most trusted filter brands. It has manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world, including the U.S. and Canada.
Whether your vehicle operates on traditional fuel or the renewable fuel, the company offers filters that can effectively remove contaminants, microbes, and excess water with a 99% efficiency (as per the claims made by the manufacturer) to keep up the smooth performance of your engine. Additionally, the brand boasts itself as the first filter manufacturer in the U.S. to receive the ISO9002 certification and QS9000 registration.
Autolite
In 1911, this company started with one aim — to light up the streets with carriage lamps. With continued efforts, Autolite has become a prominent name in the world of automotive ignition products. The company introduced its first ever spark plug in 1936, and in 1948 created its first resistor spark plug, along with the first power tip spark plug in 1956.
In 2020, the company was purchased by the First Brands Group, after which it launched its most premium spark plug, the Iridium Ultra. This plug has combined several technologies to ensure optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency for your vehicle. Currently, it manufactures automotive, lawn & garden, and racing plugs, among others, to cater to the needs of the industry.
In April 2026, the brand was taken over by Premium Guard Inc. in a major acquisition of the assets owned by the First Brands Group.
StrongArm
Eliminating the hassle of having to hold down the car's trunk door while you load or unload your belongings from the trunk, StrongArm offers a range of lift supports you can install on the hatch, trunk, or the hood of your car to let it close slowly. The installation time is about 10 minutes, and all you need is a screwdriver and someone to hold the tailgate or the hood while you proceed. Dealing in various useful products, such as gas-charged lift supports, power liftgates, and tailgate assists, having these accessories on your car will help you a lot during outdoor adventures and road trips.
Being one of the names in First Brands Group's portfolio, StrongArm delivers safe and secure and easy-to-install solutions to the common vehicle hassles in the form of lift support systems. However, following the news of the group's bankruptcy, the brand has been reportedly acquitted by the Premium Guard Inc. in April 2026.
Carter Fuel Systems
Carter Fuel Systems was in business for more than a hundred years, beginning in 1909, and gained fame as a leading manufacturer of fuel system solutions for the automotive industry. Its range of products included fuel and water pumps of various kinds, such as mechanical and electric, to meet the needs of different users. These products had patented engineered designs and underwent full product validation testing.
Owned by the First Brands Group, Carter Fuel Systems ended operation in April of 2026. Its Logansport, Indiana manufacturing facility has been closed, and the company's final 38 employees have since been laid off.
Reese
Reese produces an extensive collection of hitch ball mounts, hitch locks, electrical wirings, brake controllers, and more for trucks, trailers, SUVs, RVs, and campers. The company, which is a registered brand of Horizon Global, has been meeting the industry standards with its innovative designs that are easy to assemble and install. It has several manufacturing and engineering facilities and distribution centers, and it is headquartered in Michigan.
In case you are struggling to find the perfect towing solution for your vehicle, head to the official website and enter the make, model, and year of your vehicle to find the right products. There, you can also find installation guides for several products to help you with the process. Also, if you want to safely tow a trailer, make sure to line up your connections first and engage the safety chains once the towing gear is installed.
Fulton
With its headquarters located in Pulaski, New York, Fulton has facilities in five countries and has been a key player in the industry of emerging heating technologies. The product line at Fulton includes steam boilers, which can produce up to 1,000 boiler horsepower (BHP) of energy output; electric boilers that can generate around 300 BHP; and condensing boilers with the ability to produce up to 12 million BTUs per hour, among others. Hence, it provides high-end boilers for several industries.
The brand officially began its journey in 1949 with the formation of Fulton Boiler Works and continued to set industry-leading standards with its innovative boiler designs, such as the VSRT Boiler, which serves as a dependable source of clean steam for the users.
Tekonsha
Tekonsha is another name under the umbrella of brands owned by the First Brands Group. The brand started its product line with RV steps and mirrors in 1964, but it quickly innovated and became a leader in the field of trailer brake controllers (used to safely brake while towing) by the 1970s. The Prodigy iD, Prodigy P3, and the Prodigy P2, are some of the most celebrated brake controllers produced by the manufacturer, with all of them being an epitome of innovation and the use of modern technology. Other than this, the company also deals in electrical wiring and trailer brake parts.
Moreover, it helps you buy the right brake controller per your vehicle's make, model, and year — just head onto the Tekonsha homepage and enter the above-mentioned details to shop for your vehicle.
Draw-Tite
Draw-Tite is a renowned manufacturer of custom-fit vehicle trailer hitches and towing accessories for trucks that meet the industry standards to provide your vehicle with a durable and powerful towing performance. The brand laid its foundation in 1946, and boasts a range of products well suited to the particular specs and sizes of different trailers. Consequently, you can shop for the right product by entering your trailer's details, such as the make, model, and year on the Draw-Tite website.
However, when selecting a trailer hitch, remember to have an estimate of how much weight (trailer + payload combined) you're expecting to carry, so you don't accidentally buy something with too low a maximum payload. And remember to keep in mind the difference between payload and towing capacity for a safe and smooth towing experience.
Bulldog
Bulldog offers a range of heavy-duty trailer jacks, couplers, and winches that fulfill the needs of industrial, military, and agricultural trailers. Some of its featured products include Collar-Lok A-Frame Coupler (5,000-pound capacity), the Collar-Lok Adjustable Coupler (7,000-pound capacity), and the BX1 Gooseneck Coupler (25,000-pound capacity). You can also find installation guides and more on the website that will guide you on how to use its product correctly.
The company came into existence in 1920, with the goal of providing the "highest-performing trailer equipment" to consumers. It is a registered brand of Horizon Global, and all the products are rigorously tested for strength and durability before becoming available for the end-user since they are designed to survive heavy-duty conditions.
Cardone
With more than 50 years of experience in the aftermarket parts industry, Cardone came into existence in 1970. The brand makes brake calipers, drive and pop shafts, control modules, throttle bodies, and power steering components, among other products. In 2020, it won two Data Excellence Awards at ACPN Conference for its excellence in electronic content in the vehicle aftermarket.
Cardone has something for everyone — be they OEMs, warehouse distributors, fleets, or retailers – from ABS components, to drivetrains and axles, and more. Consequently, they help keep up the smooth and efficient performance of your vehicle.
Following the conglomerate's bankruptcy, the First Brands Group decided to wind down the brand's units in North America. "Over the past several months, we explored all available options to secure funding and advance the sale process for the Brake Parts Inc., Cardone, and Autolite businesses... Unfortunately, those efforts ultimately did not result in a viable solution that would enable us to maintain these operations," announced interim CEO of the group Charles Moore, according to The Brake Report.
Bargman
Bargman is another brand registered under Horizon Global. Dating back to 1931, the company initially provided electrical connection products to the U.S. military and it has also become a popular brand for light-duty trailer and RV manufacturers. It supplies the target customers with specialized products created with mixed technologies that perform well in real-life conditions.
Bargman has tail lights, clearance/side markers, vehicle/trailer wiring, and breakaways to provide a complete towing package for the vehicle. It is a registered brand of Horizon Global, with its headquarters located near Detroit, Michigan. Though, there are several distribution centers, engineering, and manufacturing facilities spread across different locations.