Here's How To Safely Brake While Towing (With And Without Trailer Brakes)

Your car's brakes are designed to stop your car, not the extra couple thousand pounds you've hitched to the back. When your trailer doesn't have its own braking system, all that extra momentum, or inertia, makes the simple act of stopping far more complex. One of the first things you'd need to do is keep your speed low at all times, as it's one of the most effective ways to maintain control when towing. A good rule of thumb is to stay below 45 mph. This gives you ample time to react to changes on the road. Another crucial rule is to give yourself way more stopping distance than you think you need — roughly double what you'd need for a solo vehicle. This buffer is your best friend and prevents any panic braking that can lead to disaster.

If you're driving a manual, use it to your advantage by downshifting before you need to brake. This technique, known as engine braking, helps slow the whole rig down without putting too much pressure on your primary brakes — just don't rely on it too much, as that's a common braking myth and leads to engine strain. Always stay focused on the road ahead, anticipating stops for traffic lights or merging cars. But the smartest thing to do would be to get some practice in a low-traffic area to get a real feel for how your setup responds, before you hit the road for the first time. That said, these tips are just to help you get started. Things change when your trailer has its own brakes, which becomes a legal requirement in many states for trailers weighing over 3,000 pounds. The main types are electric and hydraulic surge brakes, with the former being far more popular.