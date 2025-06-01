Here's How You Can Easily Adjust Your Electric Trailer Brakes

If you are towing a trailer weighing more than 1,650 pounds (750kg), it is likely a braked trailer. These heavier trailers, often with two or more axles, have their own electric brakes, which are applied via an electromagnetic switch whenever the towing vehicle's brake is applied. An electric trailer brake helps avoid dangerous swaying or jackknifing by sharing the braking load, which is especially handy during a steep descent or an emergency braking situation.

An electric trailer brake is almost invariably a drum brake, not a disc brake, and as such will need adjusting as its brake shoes wear down. Electric trailer brakes should be manually adjusted 200 miles after the initial setup and every 3,000 miles thereafter. Given trailers do not come with their own odometer, adjusting the brakes every three months is a safe alternative — or you could even fit an aftermarket GPS odometer, tracker or hubodometer to your trailer.

If you have the manual dexterity required to use a car jack and a screwdriver, you will find adjusting your electric trailer brakes to be a simple task. You will need a jack, some wheel chocks, axle stands, a flashlight or head torch, and a flat-head screwdriver or two. You can use a dedicated brake spoon in place of the screwdriver, but it is not an essential tool.

