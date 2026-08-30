12 Auto Service Chains Owned By Driven Brands: Take 5, Meineke & More

When you take your car into a shop for an oil change, a new windshield, brake maintenance, and pretty much anything else you can think of, there's a good chance you're walking into an establishment operating under a Driven Brands name. The corporation's portfolio got its start with Meineke and Maaco stores in 1972, but has made massive strides over the last 50+ years to acquire businesses with solid reputations and often niche focuses, including Take 5 Oil Change, CARSTAR, Auto Glass Now, and more.

Many of the brands that make up the Driven Brands portfolio are easily franchisable; in fact, some brands only operate as independent franchises. This business model helps boost the number of active service locations across the U.S. and Canada and likely plays a significant role in Driven Brands' overall success.

As of 2022, Driven Brands owned 350 car wash spots in the U.S., 800 Take 5 Oil Change centers, and 1,000 collision repair locations, and those numbers will only continue to grow as the brand aims higher. With all these locations under its belt at this time, the conglomerate earned the spot of No. 2 in the U.S. when it comes to auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration.