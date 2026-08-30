12 Auto Service Chains Owned By Driven Brands: Take 5, Meineke & More
When you take your car into a shop for an oil change, a new windshield, brake maintenance, and pretty much anything else you can think of, there's a good chance you're walking into an establishment operating under a Driven Brands name. The corporation's portfolio got its start with Meineke and Maaco stores in 1972, but has made massive strides over the last 50+ years to acquire businesses with solid reputations and often niche focuses, including Take 5 Oil Change, CARSTAR, Auto Glass Now, and more.
Many of the brands that make up the Driven Brands portfolio are easily franchisable; in fact, some brands only operate as independent franchises. This business model helps boost the number of active service locations across the U.S. and Canada and likely plays a significant role in Driven Brands' overall success.
As of 2022, Driven Brands owned 350 car wash spots in the U.S., 800 Take 5 Oil Change centers, and 1,000 collision repair locations, and those numbers will only continue to grow as the brand aims higher. With all these locations under its belt at this time, the conglomerate earned the spot of No. 2 in the U.S. when it comes to auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration.
Take 5 Oil Change
Take 5 Oil Change, often shortened to simply Take 5, is best known for being the first auto service to offer stay-in-your-car oil changes. Customers can roll their vehicles through a Take 5 for an oil change just like you can with a standard fast-food drive-thru. Other auto shops have since started marketing stay-in-your-car oil changes, but Take 5 was the first to debut this unique service in 1996, 20 years before being acquired by Driven Brands. Despite the speed with which Take 5 performs these convenient oil changes, the chain isn't anywhere close to being considered the worst oil change service by customer satisfaction; Take 5 actually scored second best in a 2026 J.D. Power survey.
Originally founded as Rapid Oil Change in 1984, Take 5 has more than fast oil changes on its service menu. The chain can also replace engine and cabin air filters, top off coolant and other fluids, swap out old windshield wipers for a fresh set, check tire pressure, and perform state inspections and emissions tests. The first Take 5 was established in Louisiana, but the chain has since expanded to nearly 1,300 locations across North America.
Meineke
The first Meineke location launched in 1972 as Meineke Discount Muffler, servicing only mufflers. By 1999, the company had made the transition from muffler-only shops to full-service car centers. In 2006, Meineke served as the base for the formation of Driven Brands, later acquiring Maaco in 2008 and multiple other brands over the years to create a large portfolio of automotive services. Meineke has maintained its high quality of service over the years, snagging the title of best tire replacement service in 2026 via a J.D. Power survey.
Meineke still offers the service that got it started, maintenance for exhaust and muffler systems, but has expanded to provide oil changes, fluid top-offs, filter replacements, brake maintenance services, wheel alignments and tire changes, battery checks, AC checks and repairs, and services for CV joints, suspension, power steering, and so much more. There's even a dedicated section on Meineke's website to EV maintenance services. Whatever your vehicle is struggling with, there's a good chance Meineke is able to handle it. Today, Meineke has over 900 locations across the U.S., as well as international stores in Canada, Mexico, China, and the Caribbean.
Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting
Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting, or more colloquially known as Maaco, was founded in 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware. By 1999, Maaco had painted its 10 millionth vehicle, and today, the company has surpassed 20 million vehicles serviced. Maaco was officially acquired by Driven Brands in 2008, and with its accolade of being the number one auto paint and collision repair provider in the U.S., it's one of the biggest companies in Driven Brands' portfolio. Maaco has a much larger presence in some U.S. states, like Texas and Florida, but the company has locations in every state across the country.
Painting your car yourself may seem like a good way to save money, but this job is one you really shouldn't DIY, especially when Maaco offers relatively affordable services with various warranties to protect your investment. To ensure a quality finish, the company has a five-step process, which includes repairing small body dents, prepping the surface, sealing the surface, painting the vehicle, and protecting the paint job with a glossy finish. In the painting step, Maaco offers three different packages to choose from: Basic, Preferred, and Premium. The Basic service includes a single-stage enamel paint and a one-year warranty; Preferred offers a single-stage urethane paint and a three-year warranty; and finally, Premium includes a two-stage paint and the longest five-year warranty.
CARSTAR
CARSTAR is currently the "largest Multi-Shop Operator Network of independently owned collision repair facilities" in North America. The first U.S. store opened up in 1989, and five years later, the first Canadian location set up shop. Then, CARSTAR officially became part of the Driven Brands portfolio in 2015. Between 35 states in the U.S. and 10 provinces in Canada, there are over 700 different CARSTAR locations in operation.
The chain offers complete auto body repair services that range from minor blemishes to a full restore of a vehicle post-accident. There's a service called paintless dent repair that can smooth out minor dents and damage caused by rogue shopping carts, unexpected weather damage like hail, and other random debris falling on your vehicle or bumping it while driving. Or, for more intense damage resulting from an auto collision, CARSTAR has specialized unibody and frame repair equipment to help repair larger damage, as well as paint and refinishing services to give the vehicle a shiny coat of paint after repair.
Merlin Complete Auto Care
Merlin Complete Auto Care was founded in 1975 and acquired by Driven Brands in 2014. At the time of acquisition, the chain operated in four states, but at the time of writing, Merlin only has active locations in two states, Texas and Illinois, and plans to bring locations to North Carolina soon. Merlin Complete Auto Care is the name the chain operates under now, but it's previously been known as Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops, a name associated with its unique comprehensive program called The Drive for 200,000.
This program at Merlin is designed to extend your vehicle's life (hopefully to 200,000 miles) and help you plan for maintenance costs you know you'll already have to factor into your budget. The Drive for 200,000 includes regular inspections, scheduled maintenance visits, and even pre-emptive replacement for some components. Aside from this maintenance plan, which is personalized to your vehicle's make and model, Merlin locations offer standalone services, including brake service and repair, oil changes and lube, emissions testing, tire changes and alignments, engine repairs, and fixes for suspension, A/C, and electrical issues.
Auto Glass Now (Morris Glass)
If you've replaced or upgraded your car windshield, you may have encountered Auto Glass Now, a company that currently has over 30 years of experience in the industry. There are hundreds of Auto Glass Now locations spread across the U.S., and the company is continuing to open up even more new locations over time. In 2022, Driven Brands acquired Jack Morris Auto Glass, an auto servicer with over 70 years of experience under its belt, and this and other acquired glass companies have since been migrated to the Auto Glass Now brand.
Auto Glass Now has in-person storefronts for windshield repair, windshield replacement, and replacement for side windows and rear windshields. Or, the company offers a mobile auto glass repair service, where all the materials a technician would need are packed inside a van and can conveniently be brought to your home for repair or replacement services. Auto Glass Now services fleet vehicles as well, with personalized plans for commercial companies. Regardless of where a windshield is repaired or replaced, Auto Glass Now offers a no-hassle lifetime warranty.
1-800-Radiator & A/C
In 2015, Driven Brands acquired 1-800 Radiator & A/C, one of the biggest independent auto parts distributors in the U.S., with over 200 locations across the country from Oregon and California on the west coast to Massachusetts, Virginia, and Florida on the east coast. These locations aren't walk-in centers where customers can bring their vehicles to be serviced or repaired. Instead, each spot stocks inventory for auto service centers to order from. Possible inventory from 1-800-Radiator & A/C locations includes radiators, condensers, air conditioning parts, fan assemblies, fuel pumps, and a few other miscellaneous parts.
What makes it possible for 1-800-Radiator & A/C to have so many locations across the nation is an extensive yet intuitive franchising system. On average, each franchisee has about 1,000 automotive businesses as its primary customers, including repair shops, parts stores, new and used car dealers, and junkyards. Each franchise is set up for success with the company's proprietary software system for sourcing and purchasing parts, tracking customer data, analyzing franchise data to help boost profitability, and so much more.
Econo Lube N' Tune & Brakes
By its brand name, you might think Econo Lube N' Tune & Brakes only performs oil changes and brake care, which can wear down quickly if you don't take steps to protect them. However, the company also offers regular engine tune-ups, engine repairs, cooling system checks, transmission work, power steering services, filter and wiper replacements, radiator repairs, other general automotive repairs and services, and emissions testing.
This auto service shop was established in 1973, but wasn't acquired by Driven Brands until 2006. At the time of a press release published in 2011, Econo Lube N' Tune had 160 standalone stores spread out across the U.S. and 106 locations that were co-branded with Meineke. Today, you can find Econo locations across several U.S. states, including Arkansas, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington. Although the chain isn't as popular as Take 5 or Meineke, it's still striving for growth by advertising franchise opportunities to potential investors.
Fix Auto USA
Fix Auto USA was founded in 2011 with 30 locations, each of which was independently owned. The brand opened its 100th location in 2016, started talks of an acquisition with Driven Brands in 2019, and officially joined the Driven Brands parent company in 2020. Just four years later, Fix Auto USA opened the doors of its 200th location in Palm Desert, California. At the time of writing, you can find a Fix Auto USA location in the U.S. mostly on the West Coast with a few standalone states in other directions.
The chain focuses on body restoration work, whether the task involves repairing a vehicle after a collision on the road or fixing accidental scrapes and dents from shopping carts, door dings, or other minor accidents. In addition to collision repair, Fix Auto USA offers fixes for broken or deteriorating fenders, large dents and minor imperfections, paint scratches, broken or cracked windshields, and damaged bumpers.
Abra Auto Body & Glass
Fixing small-scale bodywork issues might be an easy car repair, even for beginners, but when it comes to larger, more intense projects, many people would turn to an established auto body repair shop, like Abra. The brand's name was originally an acronym for Auto Body Refinishers of America, but the company decided to go by Abra Auto Body rather than just the acronym, and eventually added '& Glass' to its title in 1989.
This veteran auto service provider got its start in Minnesota in 1984 and opened its second shop just eight months later. In an effort to broaden its presence in the collision repair space within the industry, Driven Brands acquired Abra in 2019. The company offers comprehensive collision repair services, including auto body work, auto glass repair and replacement, and paintless dent removal and repair. Abra has locations across multiple states, with a particularly strong presence in Minnesota, where the company was founded.
Docteur du Pare-Brise
Docteur du Pare-Brise is a Canadian auto service chain established in 1989 that operates in Quebec, offers automotive glass services and an assortment of accessories, and has changed ownership twice. In 2017, Docteur du Pare-Brise joined Uniban Canada, a much bigger name in the Canadian automotive glass services industry. Then, two years later, Driven Brands acquired Uniban Canada and, therefore, Docteur du Pare-Brise.
This Canadian chain offers extensive automotive glass services, including fixing cracks in windshields, fully replacing windshields, calibrating windshield cameras and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), applying treatments to repel rain and snow, and filing glass-related claims with insurance for you. Docteur du Pare-Brise also offers window tinting services and application of paint protection film for your entire vehicle. The company also has plenty of vehicle accessories in stock, like trailer hitches, racks, floor mats and liners, deflectors, car and truck tires, rims and wheels, all kinds of internal and external lights, and a variety of electronics, including audio and video systems, vehicle tracking systems, antitheft vehicle marking, remote starters, and more.
VitroPlus (UniglassPlus)
VitroPlus and UniglassPlus look nearly identical when it comes to branding. Started in 1977, VitroPlus takes care of customers in Quebec and UniglassPlus, created in 2006 alongside the formation of Uniban Canada, services customers outside Quebec. In 2007, Uniban Canada acquired the Ziebart Canada Master Franchise, which included 28 Ziebart franchise locations outside Quebec, but it wasn't until 2015 that both VitroPlus and UniglassPlus incorporated Ziebart into their logos and other branding materials. Finally, in 2019, Driven Brands acquired Clairus Group, the parent company of Uniban Canada, and now owns VitroPlus and UniglassPlus.
VitroPlus and UniglassPlus locations in Canada mainly help customers with automotive glass services. These services cover minor windshield repairs and full windshield replacements, as well as windshield camera calibration for ADAS systems and applying water repellent treatments for rain and snow. Both auto service chains also offer rust proofing, car detailing, window tinting, and paint protection film application, along with sales of electronics and general automotive accessories.