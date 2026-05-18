This Is Considered The Worst Oil Change Service By Customer Satisfaction

Most automotive professionals can agree that regularly having the oil changed on a vehicle is one of the best ways to ensure the engine operates long-term. After all, changing that vital fluid ensures that the engine and its various components are properly lubricated, reducing the level of engine-seizing friction and helping to keep the engine from overheating.

However, that all depends on whether or not you are using the correct weight of oil whenever it is changed, as well as installing a fresh oil filter. While this process is one that many vehicle owners can learn and perform entirely on their own, many of us still prefer to simply take our vehicles to a service center and let the professionals do the job. Apart from ease, we do so because taking that measure should ensure that the job is done correctly. Yet that may not always be the case, with a 2026 study from JD Power naming Walmart as one service center you should avoid.

Oil change service centers at the big box retail faction scored just 782 of the available 1,000 points available in the JD Power study, putting Walmart in last place by a relatively wide margin. If the first-hand reviews from Walmart customers collected by Consumer Affairs are any indication, the JD Power score is warranted, with several noting the oil change service was so bad that their vehicle actually broke down soon after.