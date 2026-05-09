Not Costco, Not Sam's Club: JD Power Names The Best Tire Replacement Service In 2026
Regardless of whether you own a luxury EV, a gas-powered econobox, or one of the most powerful diesel-fueled pickup trucks ever built, there are a few maintenance jobs you'll need to stay on top of to keep your vehicle in good working order. One of those jobs is making sure that your vehicle's tires are promptly changed when they wear out. Drivers can pick from a laundry list of national chains when they need their tires replaced, but a new study from J.D. Power found that some tire shops saw customers drive away happier than others.
According to the study, the most consistently satisfactory tire replacement chain was Meineke Car Care Centers, which earned 856 points out of a possible 1,000 points. In second place was Pep Boys, which scored 850 points, while Discount Tire took the third-place spot with 847 points. For context, the overall average score in the tire shop category was 822 points.
Although Costco and Sam's Club tire shops both scored above the category average, they trailed the best in class. Scores of 825 and 823 points, respectively, put them in eighth and ninth place in the study's rankings. At the bottom of the table, Mavis Discount Tire took the unfortunate title of being the worst-rated tire shop in the study, while Walmart was the second-lowest-rated. Overall, consumers in 2026 were a few points less satisfied with tire replacement services than they were the previous year.
What factors did the study rank?
J.D. Power's 2026 rankings were based on survey responses from more than 10,500 vehicle owners and compared tire replacement centers based on seven different factors. Respondents were asked about how fair they felt the charges were for the service, and how courteous the service advisors were throughout the process. The same advisors were also ranked based on their perceived performance, and the condition of the shop itself was also factored in. Ease of scheduling work, time to completion, and quality of work were the final three factors that were used to determine the combined ranking.
The report noted that drivers were becoming increasingly sensitive to the affordability of repair and replacement services, and that clear and consistent communication was among the most important factors determining overall customer satisfaction. One factor that the study did not account for was tire selection, which can vary significantly between retailers. For example, Costco only sells a limited selection of tire brands such as Bridgestone, Pirelli, and Michelin, while other retailers sell a broader selection of both discount and premium tire brands.