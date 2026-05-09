Not Costco, Not Sam's Club: JD Power Names The Best Tire Replacement Service In 2026

Regardless of whether you own a luxury EV, a gas-powered econobox, or one of the most powerful diesel-fueled pickup trucks ever built, there are a few maintenance jobs you'll need to stay on top of to keep your vehicle in good working order. One of those jobs is making sure that your vehicle's tires are promptly changed when they wear out. Drivers can pick from a laundry list of national chains when they need their tires replaced, but a new study from J.D. Power found that some tire shops saw customers drive away happier than others.

According to the study, the most consistently satisfactory tire replacement chain was Meineke Car Care Centers, which earned 856 points out of a possible 1,000 points. In second place was Pep Boys, which scored 850 points, while Discount Tire took the third-place spot with 847 points. For context, the overall average score in the tire shop category was 822 points.

Although Costco and Sam's Club tire shops both scored above the category average, they trailed the best in class. Scores of 825 and 823 points, respectively, put them in eighth and ninth place in the study's rankings. At the bottom of the table, Mavis Discount Tire took the unfortunate title of being the worst-rated tire shop in the study, while Walmart was the second-lowest-rated. Overall, consumers in 2026 were a few points less satisfied with tire replacement services than they were the previous year.