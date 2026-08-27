Not Just Tesla: Millions Of Cars Hit By Hidden Door Handle Recall

Tesla has made flush or hidden door handles commonplace, with many manufacturers ditching traditional door handles in favor of them. However, their design has proven problematic, prompting safety concerns. Some emergency responders and bystanders have been unable to free people trapped in their cars, and some occupants have been unable to free themselves. The problem is twofold: Some designs rely on an electronic latch release that doesn't work if the car loses power. Others are mostly mechanical, but require power to get the handle to pop out. In either case, the emergency release inside the car is often separate from the customary button or mechanism.

Consequently, China is banning retractable and hidden handles entirely on new cars starting January 1, 2027, and has prompted a recall of around four million existing vehicles with them. It's not just Tesla that's affected, although it's the hardest hit as the maker of nearly three million of the affected vehicles. Eight other brands are subject to the recall, including BAIC BluePark, Chery, Geely, Leapmotor, Xiaomi, and XPeng. Remediation measures vary, from improved markings and warning labels around handles and emergency release mechanisms to software updates.

The move affects Tesla's Model 3, Model S, Model Y, and Model X vehicles. In addition to adding warning labels that make the emergency door release handles easier to spot inside the vehicles, Tesla is pushing a software update that will open the windows if it detects a collision.