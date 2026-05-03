Why Did Car Brands Ditch Traditional Door Handles?

Trends perpetuate the automotive industry in so many ways, for better, worse, or worst. Today's trends fall into any one of those categories — everything from excessive minimalism, touchscreen dashboards replacing traditional knobs, the rise and fall (and, weirdly, resurrection) of the manual transmission, and more. Automotive design has always followed what's trendy, whether we like it or not, and one common trend we see today is the hidden door handle. There are two main flavors this comes in: Flush door handles, like the ones on Tesla models, or door handles hidden in obscure places, like the rear door on newer Prius models.

Believe it or not, this trend may be on the verge of dying out, thanks to China's move to ban hidden door handles, after failures resulted in passengers getting trapped in their own cars. Rejoice, those of us lying on the ground like Squidward chanting, "Future..." We may one day see the return of an actual, mechanical means to open up the car that doesn't require a motorized door and/or electronic connection to function.

But why did this become a thing in the first place? Some sources will point to aerodynamics, and it's true — door handles break up the car's lines, albeit subtly, edging out that extra few miles of range from EVs and hybrids. It quickly became a trendy design choice even on gas-powered cars, and being honest with ourselves, that's ultimately what it is these days. Whether that's a good or bad thing is a matter of debate; in any case, here's how door handles evolved to this point.