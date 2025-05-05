What You Should Know Before Upgrading To LED Headlights
There are many aftermarket add-ons you can equip on your car, including non-performance mods every car owner should install. One popular modificationt involves drivers installing LED headlights, which are brighter than some other types like halogen. These LED replacements are designed to plug-into the existing system and offer additional advantages beyond brightness. For example, LEDs don't get as hot as traditional bulbs, which can help protect internal components from getting overheated. LEDs also reach peak brightness immediately, and don't require as much power to run.
However, some LED headlight mods aren't legal or high-quality, and many of them can actually perform worse than the stock bulbs they're replacing. In addition, while these LED drop-in products may seem to be a straightforward install, if not positioned correctly, could potentially affect other drivers with blinding glare. Color is also a concern, with some states like Oregon requiring white light per law, and any other shade could result in a fine between $80 and $500. Speaking of aftermarket legality, there are several popular car mods that are illegal in California.
Why LED headlight performance might be lackluster
One of the issues with modifying your headlights is that there is more to it than just the light itself. When you examine the headlight housing, you'll notice reflective pieces strategically placed to direct and maximize the stock bulbs illumination. When you introduce an aftermarket LED replacement to a stock halogen housing, it's not going to put out light the same way or even from the same location, creating a problem. When this occurs, it doesn't matter how many lumens the LED claims it produces, without being properly shaped into a concentrated beam, the headlights will appear dimmer. There's even the possibility for your LED lights to flicker.
One way to mitigate this issue, is opt for LED products that include a housing. This ensures that the reflectors are arranged to correctly focus the LEDs and the lights are angled properly downward to avoid creating a nuisance or safety issue for other motorists. Alternatively, you can choose LED headlight replacements specifically designed to copy the way traditional bulbs emit light, allowing you to utilize the stock housing.
What you should look for when shopping for LED headlight mods
Even though LED lights don't create as much heat as a filament bulb, the chips can still creep up in temperature. It's for this reason you might want to consider an LED product with an active cooler, such as a built-in fan. It's important to keep LED headlights cool, because it will help lengthen performance life.
Depending on where you live, it may be necessary to get a product that includes heated lenses. The older halogen bulbs could typically create enough heat to melt snow and ice off the headlights. However, LEDs can't heat up the lens enough to prevent accumulation while driving during a winter storm. Even if you brush off the headlights prior to traveling, they could become progressively less effective, creating a safety issue.
While it may seem like a product with LEDs on all four sides would be a better option than one with light on two sides, the quality of the beam pattern is more important. With light emitting in all directions, once the LED is installed in the housing, instead of a focused beam, it shoots light all over the place. This presents a visibility problem for both the driver and others on the road. According to Consumer Reports, a car going 60 miles per hour during dry conditions requires around 130 feet to stop, which is why beam pattern is crucial to seeing obstacles far enough ahead to brake safely.