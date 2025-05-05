What You Should Know Before Upgrading To LED Headlights

Even though LED lights don't create as much heat as a filament bulb, the chips can still creep up in temperature. It's for this reason you might want to consider an LED product with an active cooler, such as a built-in fan. It's important to keep LED headlights cool, because it will help lengthen performance life.

Depending on where you live, it may be necessary to get a product that includes heated lenses. The older halogen bulbs could typically create enough heat to melt snow and ice off the headlights. However, LEDs can't heat up the lens enough to prevent accumulation while driving during a winter storm. Even if you brush off the headlights prior to traveling, they could become progressively less effective, creating a safety issue.

While it may seem like a product with LEDs on all four sides would be a better option than one with light on two sides, the quality of the beam pattern is more important. With light emitting in all directions, once the LED is installed in the housing, instead of a focused beam, it shoots light all over the place. This presents a visibility problem for both the driver and others on the road. According to Consumer Reports, a car going 60 miles per hour during dry conditions requires around 130 feet to stop, which is why beam pattern is crucial to seeing obstacles far enough ahead to brake safely.

