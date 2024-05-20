What It Means If Your LED Lights Are Flickering On Your Car

Vehicles used to rely on halogen bulbs for headlights, but the industry has largely switched over to light emitting diode (LED) technology for many new cars. In fact, LEDs were equipped on approximately 40% of highway vehicles in 2021, according to Grand View Research. LEDs offer some advantages over halogen bulbs such as efficiency, brightness, and they don't get as hot during operation. This shift in technology accounts for why modern headlights are so bright, but also why that might change with some motorists claiming the intensity is blinding. While most new vehicles come with LED headlights, those that don't can still be swapped out for the newer technology by using a conversion kit.

But what's going on if your LED lights start flickering? While car models vary, there are a few reasons why you might notice this flickering behavior. Since LEDs don't like varying amounts of electrical current, your vehicle's power may not be providing the proper amount of consistent energy, causing flickering. Your car battery might also need to be replaced or it could be an indication your alternator is on its deathbed.