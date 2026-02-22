Why Is China Banning Retractable EV Door Handles?
In the wake of several major car accidents that have highlighted the issue, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has banned the use of fully retractable door handles on all vehicles sold in China, effective January 1, 2027. For vehicles already approved for production, manufacturers face a January 1, 2029, deadline to meet these new standards.
There have been several high-profile accidents in China that have drawn both the government's and the public's attention to this issue, in which hidden car door handles can be problematic. These incidents, along with many others, have involved power losses that prevented doors from opening, short circuits during the rainy season, and the inability to operate when the mechanism is covered by ice. Crash tests have shown that electronic door handles open only 67% of the time, compared to 98% for mechanical door handles.
There are currently two different types of retractable door handles in use on cars in China and elsewhere. One is the electronically controlled, motorized type that extends from its flush position to open the door, then retracts to its original position afterward. The Tesla Model S and Model X use this type of retractable door handle. While some may believe that these flush-mounted door handles are responsible for a significant reduction in aerodynamic drag, SAE engineers have discovered that the actual drag reduction figure measures out at a negligible 0.005-0.01 Cd reduction, which is far outweighed by the 15+-pound weight of the door-handle motors.
What else should you know about China's banning of retractable EV door handles?
The other type that will require redesigning is the flush-mounted, lever-type physical door handle. This type is not electronic; you push in one end with your thumb to pop the door handle out and pull it open. These are used on vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. While these retractable EV door handles are not subject to the power-related issues that can afflict the electronic door handles, they can still freeze solid in very cold weather. Both types of retractable EV door handles have been banned under new Chinese regulations and will need to be redesigned. Until this happens here, you should know how to manually open an electronic car door handle in an emergency.
The new vehicle door safety regulations also require a mechanical release on each exterior door that allows it to be opened by both passengers and rescuers, even if the electronic system remains in the locked position. The mechanical releases on the interior doors must also be easily visible from each seating position and permanently identified with standardized symbols that can be seen in low light.
The upcoming safety standards for door handles will require both dynamic and static testing of the interior handle strength and functionality, as well as the exterior handle operation. The testing is also slated to cover power-disconnection scenarios, verify that the doors open after a collision, and include accident simulations.