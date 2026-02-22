Why Is China Banning Retractable EV Door Handles?

In the wake of several major car accidents that have highlighted the issue, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has banned the use of fully retractable door handles on all vehicles sold in China, effective January 1, 2027. For vehicles already approved for production, manufacturers face a January 1, 2029, deadline to meet these new standards.

There have been several high-profile accidents in China that have drawn both the government's and the public's attention to this issue, in which hidden car door handles can be problematic. These incidents, along with many others, have involved power losses that prevented doors from opening, short circuits during the rainy season, and the inability to operate when the mechanism is covered by ice. Crash tests have shown that electronic door handles open only 67% of the time, compared to 98% for mechanical door handles.

There are currently two different types of retractable door handles in use on cars in China and elsewhere. One is the electronically controlled, motorized type that extends from its flush position to open the door, then retracts to its original position afterward. The Tesla Model S and Model X use this type of retractable door handle. While some may believe that these flush-mounted door handles are responsible for a significant reduction in aerodynamic drag, SAE engineers have discovered that the actual drag reduction figure measures out at a negligible 0.005-0.01 Cd reduction, which is far outweighed by the 15+-pound weight of the door-handle motors.