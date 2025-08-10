How To Manually Open An Electronic Car Door Handle In An Emergency

As automakers continue to add electronic features to vehicles, it seems as if the physical controls have all been forgotten, including the car door. More and more manufacturers are moving toward electronic buttons for opening car doors, although this can potentially cause an extremely dangerous situation. In the event of an accident, it's possible for the power to be cut off from the rest of the vehicle, which could cause the electronic door handle to stop working.

While this can be a scary situation to deal with, there are still emergency handles in vehicles that allow drivers and passengers to open the doors even without power. Every vehicle should have information in the owner's manual that will show you where the emergency door handle is.

Every vehicle with electronic door handles should have a small area on the outside of the door handle that will allow a key to unlock the door. Granted, with most vehicles having fobs instead of physical keys, that can be an issue. However, in an emergency situation, having someone outside the car who is unable to open the door can turn a bad situation into a tragedy. There should also be a lever inside the door that will help open the car door when there is no power.