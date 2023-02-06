Volkswagen Recalling Over 20,000 Electric Vehicles Due To Software Problem

The NHTSA has identified 20,904 of the 2021 model year ID.4s as being potentially affected with the software issue. The NHTSA has determined through VW's testing that the high voltage control unit "is too sensitive in certain situations. This may lead to an unnecessary reset of the control unit." For the pulse inverter: A software failure may lead to incorrect evaluation of internal measurement values. If this is detected, the pulse inverter may be deactivated."

Both problems can cause the cause the car to temporarily lose power without warning. Documentation notes that steering and braking would still be functional in the event the vehicle loses power. The Volkswagen Product Safety Committee has determined that the defect is not immediately deadly and the ID.4 will return to normal operation after it has been restarted.

Newer VW ID.4s have an updated version of the software and are therefore unaffected by the recall. 2021 VW ID.4 owners will be notified by the end of March to schedule the software update at a Volkswagen dealership.