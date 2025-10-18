One Of Tesla's Most Controversial EV Features Is Thankfully Getting A Redesign

It's worth mentioning that the existing door handle mechanisms across different Tesla models are not the same. The Model S and the Model X pop in and out, while the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 flip out when pressed. For the former two, opening the doors with no power requires occupants to pull up the door handle located above the window switches.

What's even more disturbing is that, to open the rear Falcon doors on a Model X with no power, occupants would have to remove speaker grills to pull a cable. The Model 3 and the Model Y have the same manual interior lever for the front doors, while the rear ones require pulling a safety cable located in the rear door pockets. The big problem arises when wanting to open the doors from the outside since there are no manual latches you can operate.

The way to do so is to gain access to the car's front trunk and use a jumper pack to restore power. In the event of an emergency, smashing the windows and opening the door from the inside is also an option, but be sure to do so carefully and only when absolutely necessary. Even though Tesla started this trend, it looks like it might also be the first automaker to abandon it altogether.