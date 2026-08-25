5 Amazon Electronics Deals Under $100 Worth Checking Out In August 2026
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Amazon, without doubt, is the largest online e-commerce platform in the U.S., and one of the most popular websites for electronic goods. And for good reason. Besides occasional Prime Day sales events (like the last one held earlier in June 2026), the online retailer routinely hosts smaller, less publicized events. These smaller events offer consumers a great opportunity to snag excellent deals, some of which they might have missed during larger sales events.
Today, we take a look at five interesting electronics deals live on Amazon that we think you should not miss. As evident from the title, we are focusing on electronic gadgets that are currently priced under $100. More specifically, we are focusing on gadgets priced between $50 and $100.
To keep this August 2026 list as diverse as possible, we have included two audio-focused products (wireless noise-canceling headphones and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds), a well-equipped computer monitor from a leading brand, an affordable wireless home security system, and a Bluetooth mouse. A major issue with Amazon products priced between $50 and $100 is that the list often includes products from many unknown, unproven brands. To ensure you don't end up with poor-quality products, this list includes only devices from popular, well-known brands.
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
When it comes to wearable audio technology, it is usually Sony's high-end, flagship-grade headphones and earbuds that generally garner attention; you know, models like the Apple AirPods Max rivaling the WH-1000XM6 and the Sony WF-1000XM6. The company's mid-tier models stay out of the limelight, despite being great products. An example of such a product is the Sony WH-CH720N, a pair of wireless over-the-ear headphones with noise-cancellation support. Having been around since 2023, these are not the latest on the market, but they have been long enough to prove their mettle as good products.
Reviewers and general users have noted that the WH-CH720N offers performance that belies its price. While its noise-cancellation capabilities cannot match those of its more expensive siblings, these headphones offer good, detailed sound quality with very few things to complain about. When launched in 2023, the Sony WH-CH720N had a price tag of $149.99. Today, these quality headphones can be purchased for $98, which inarguably makes them one of the best audio products you can buy today for under $100 in the U.S.
Asus VA279HG 27-inch Monitor
If you're looking for a decently sized, no-nonsense computer monitor that can double up as an excellent workhorse as well as an occasional leisure and gaming partner, this 27-inch monitor from Asus might interest you. To begin with, this monitor features an IPS LCD panel, boasts a 1080p resolution, supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, and has a claimed response time of 1ms. These features, along with TUV Rheinland certification, ensure you end up with a capable monitor that also ensures flicker-free viewing.
In addition to these, Asus also offers support for Adaptive-Sync (VRR), which claims to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates. The Asus VA279HG is a decent-looking monitor as well, boasting a frameless edge-to-edge design. Connectivity options are restricted to HDMI & VGA, with no DisplayPort support.
The Asus VA279HG had a launch price of $129, but as part of an ongoing deal on Amazon, you can get hold of it for just under the $100 mark ($99), which we think is a great price for this mid-tier monitor.
Reolink E1 Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera (2 Pack)
The third product on this list is the Reolink E1 indoor security camera system, designed for monitoring rooms, pets, children, and other areas inside the home. This particular package — the 2-pack setup — comes with two cameras, allowing you to cover two rooms or two different areas in your home without purchasing additional units. These cameras can record videos in QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) using the 4MP sensor.
The Reolink E1 cameras also feature a motorized design with 355-degree horizontal pan and 50-degree tilt, which provides significantly more coverage than a conventional fixed indoor security camera. The cameras also support smart human and pet detection, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and local recording using a microSD card.
They connect to your home network over Wi-Fi and can be accessed remotely through Reolink's mobile app, although each camera still needs to be plugged into a power source. What is even more important is that features like person and pet detection don't require buyers to pay for a monthly subscription, making the two-camera package an inexpensive way to set up basic indoor home monitoring.
Reolink's E1 two-camera security system is currently available on Amazon for just $58.99, making this among the most affordable twin-camera security systems from a mainstream security apparatus manufacturer.
Logitech MX Master 3S Bluetooth Wireless Mouse
The fourth product on this list makes a nice pair with the Asus monitor we discussed earlier. The product in question is the Logitech MX Master 3S Bluetooth Edition, a Bluetooth-only mouse that has been around since 2022. This can be best described as a premium productivity/work mouse that can also be used for occasional casual gaming. The highlight features include the ability to operate without a dedicated Bluetooth receiver, thanks to built-in Bluetooth Low Energy support. The mouse features a sensor that can be set between 200-8000 DPI, with manual configuration in increments of 50 DPI. Another key feature is support for any surface tracking, including glass. Logitech also claims it has 90% less click noise than competing products and that its ergonomic finish ensures a more natural wrist and thumb posture.
At 4.97 oz (141 g), the MX Master 3S isn't exactly lightweight, and its 125Hz polling rate means it isn't designed for ultra-low-latency competitive gaming, given that modern gaming mice commonly offer 1,000Hz or higher polling rates and are considerably lighter. This particular version doesn't come with Logitech's Logi Bolt USB receiver, which provides a dedicated 2.4 GHz USB connection that Logitech positions as more reliable in congested wireless environments and more secure for business/enterprise use.
On Amazon, this Logitech MX Master 3S Bluetooth Wireless Mouse is currently available for $79.99, which is a good 20% off its regular $99.99 price.
Google Pixel Buds 2a
The last product in our list today is the Google Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds. These buds, which originally launched at $129, aren't what one would traditionally call entry-level, given that several players are priced between $50 and $80. Amazon is currently selling these for $99, making them substantially more affordable than their $129 launch price. And at this price, the Pixel Buds 2a offer a compelling feature set that includes support for active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Gemini integration, and an IP54 rating for water resistance. They are also powered by the same Tensor A1 processor family as the more expensive Pixel Buds Pro 2. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to state that Google has taken several features previously associated with its Pro model and moved them to the Buds 2a.
For those wondering, the pricier Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 justify their higher positioning with additional features like Silent Seal 2.0 ANC, Adaptive Audio, Loud Noise Protection, spatial audio with head tracking, swipe volume controls, longer battery life, wireless charging, and some additional intelligent audio features. So, for less than $100, the Google Pixel Buds 2a do make for a great set of wireless earbuds.