10 Gadgets Under $100 That Deserve A Spot In Your Home Office

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More and more people are working from home. Remote work isn't just for freelancers anymore. Office space is expensive, and it can be better to have workers accomplishing their tasks without having to go to the office.

However, if you're used to going out to work, your home office area might not be conducive to a 9-to-5 work environment. Maybe you're okay sitting with your laptop in bed or on the couch in front of the TV, but you're better off turning your spare room, or even just a corner of your bedroom, into a home office.

While any kind of home renovation might seem like a daunting task, you don't need the Property Brothers to create a workable office space in your house or apartment. You don't need to break the bank, either. There are gadgets out there that make working from home easier and more productive. Here are ten gadgets that are useful additions to any home office that cost less than $100 each. You don't need to spend big money to get big results, and the items on this list will enhance your home office and make you feel like a real professional, whether you're typing away on your computer or chatting with friends and co-workers on Google Meet.