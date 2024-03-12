5 Accessories To Take Your Office Chair To Its Next Level Of Comfort
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you work from an office desk, you probably spend a lot of time — maybe more than five hours — sitting on your chair in front of your computer. Unfortunately, this isn't good for your body, especially if you have an ordinary chair.
The ideal solution is to get a standing desk and an ergonomic chair, but this entails additional expenses, as the best desk chairs could get pricey. While you could go for cheaper alternatives, it still means spending an extra $50 to $200, and the office manager might not let you do that.
So, if you want to feel more comfortable without getting a completely new chair, consider these accessories that will level up your seating comfort. Even though I already use a mid-range ergonomic mesh chair at my office desk, I still use some of these accessories for additional comfort. Furthermore, I found these accessories crucial for comfort when I used a bamboo office chair that looked nice but was terrible to sit in for long periods.
Caster Wheels
Caster wheels are almost a staple on most office seats. However, some chairs, especially the budget ones, don't come stock with them. A crucial accessory for office seats, caster wheels allow you to adjust your position without dragging your chair's feet across the floor. They also let you easily slide in and out of your desk for quicker access.
Often made from plastic for better durability, these wheels are also great for use on carpet floors; however, they might cause issues if you have a tiled or plastic office floor. Hard plastic wheels will scratch up wooden material, while they could leave marks on tiles that you need to scrape off occasionally.
If your floor is made from solid material, consider upgrading your chair with polyurethane (PU) casters. These wheels are more durable than rubber casters and have higher load capacity; they're also less likely to leave scuff marks on hard flooring. Even if your chair already has plastic casters, PU casters are worthy upgrades for better comfort.
However, some aren't just designed to have wheels installed. If so, consider replacing the one you have with a fully customizable office chair, like the premium, fully customizable NeueChair, to build one that fits your needs.
Seat Pad
If your chair uses a hard material or the foam on your office seat isn't as thick as you want it to be, a comfortable pad could be a life (or bottom) saver. Seat pads are constructed with cushioning material that provides comfort and helps you avoid soreness when sitting for a long time. They could also deliver better support by ensuring you could sit in your natural position, preventing long-term injury to your back.
I used a breathable gel cushion chair pad with my bamboo office chair, which reduced the soreness and pain I felt after sitting on it for over two hours. This kind of chair pad is great if your office is pretty warm and you prefer to have some airflow between your hips.
But if you're cool and comfortable on your desk, a memory foam seat cushion would deliver better comfort, especially as it will conform to your body shape. And if you want to take a nap at your desk, you can take it from the chair and use it as a pillow.
Lumbar Pillow
The spine naturally curves inward at our lower back, near the belly area. Unfortunately, many chairs have a straight back that disregards this natural form, so you'll find a gap between your seatback and lower back. This is where the lumbar support pillow comes in as this pillow sits between your lower back and the chair, providing the support you need for the natural curve in your back.
I use a custom-made bone pillow as my lumbar support in the office. This pillow sits nicely on my lower back, and I bring it with me when I take long road trips. It could also be a comfortable neck pillow if I want to nap in the car or an extra pillow when I take international trips.
If you want a lumbar pillow but don't want to spend the effort to order a custom-made one, the McKenzie Slimline Lumbar Support pillow is a great Amazon pick. It's small and portable, meaning you can easily carry it in your backpack. But if you want fuller support, Vive's Full Lumbar Pillow supports your entire back.
Footrest
Many disregard footrests as a simple luxury. After all, why don't you just place your feet on the floor? However, this accessory impacts your overall posture and comfort and improves blood circulation. You can also use it to stretch your legs and ease the kinks in your muscles after sitting for a while.
I use a simple, cloth-covered box as a footrest in my office. It's comfortable to prop my feet on, especially if I want to stretch while working. However, I have to move it out of the way if I want to extend my legs below my desk. So, consider getting an ergonomic footrest to get the best experience.
A simple adjustable footrest would suffice for most users, as you can change its angle to ensure your feet rest naturally on it. Alternatively, you can use a memory foam footrest for better comfort, but you have to consider that it will gather dust easily, especially as it is under your desk.
Headrest
While some may consider a headrest frivolous, as you're supposed to work at your desk, you still need a few minutes to rest your neck now and then. Headrests will allow you to relax your posture, especially your neck, without lying down. That's why getting a chair with one is essential, like the comfortable Autonomous ErgoChair Curve.
However, many office chairs don't include one, while others have it as an add-on. You can check your chair's manufacturer to see if it comes with an optional headrest, as you can order it from them to ensure you get one designed for your chair.
But if your seat has no optional headrest, you can find a universal office chair headrest that will attach to your chair. However, you should always consider the design of your seat, as it might not accept an adjustable headrest at all. If that is the case, a headrest pillow might work as an alternative.
A comfortable office chair might be at the bottom of your list regarding productivity accessories, but you shouldn't discount how important it is in letting you get things done. These things will allow you to focus better, accomplish more, and feel less stress and fatigue at the end of your work day.
Why did I choose these accessories?
I've been using all the accessories I mentioned above for the past four years, especially as I transitioned to a full-time desk role during the pandemic. Because I spent six to eight hours seated behind my computer almost daily, I looked for ways to improve my posture and comfort. After all, it was this seat and desk that brought home the bacon, so I think I deserved to treat myself a little.
Since a nice, ergonomic chair was a bit pricey, I had to make do with an ordinary office chair at the beginning, and I just added these accessories based on what I felt I needed. Finally, after a year of enduring a cheap chair (but with nice accessories), I upgraded to the full mesh office chair I use today. But despite using the most comfortable office chair I have ever owned, I still use the accessories I recommended above, as they help me improve my posture without compromising my comfort.