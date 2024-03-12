5 Accessories To Take Your Office Chair To Its Next Level Of Comfort

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you work from an office desk, you probably spend a lot of time — maybe more than five hours — sitting on your chair in front of your computer. Unfortunately, this isn't good for your body, especially if you have an ordinary chair.

The ideal solution is to get a standing desk and an ergonomic chair, but this entails additional expenses, as the best desk chairs could get pricey. While you could go for cheaper alternatives, it still means spending an extra $50 to $200, and the office manager might not let you do that.

So, if you want to feel more comfortable without getting a completely new chair, consider these accessories that will level up your seating comfort. Even though I already use a mid-range ergonomic mesh chair at my office desk, I still use some of these accessories for additional comfort. Furthermore, I found these accessories crucial for comfort when I used a bamboo office chair that looked nice but was terrible to sit in for long periods.