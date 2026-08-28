11 Interesting Power Banks That Are Also Something Else Entirely

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When you think about what a power bank does, the first thing that comes to mind is probably charging your device. That's all most of them do, with the major differences between models usually coming down to charging options, battery capacity, or overall build quality. They come in different shapes and sizes; some are large, but many power banks fit into everyday carry-ons and pockets.

Considering how important it has become to keep our devices charged it should be no surprise this has become a multi-billion dollar industry with countless brands competing for your attention. This competition has given birth to some interesting adaptations.

Some devices now not only charge your battery, but also offer features that have nothing to do with charging. From power banks that fill a flat tire to all-in-one survival kits built for the outdoors, these devices do more than their primary job. Here are some of the most interesting ones we've found.