11 Interesting Power Banks That Are Also Something Else Entirely
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When you think about what a power bank does, the first thing that comes to mind is probably charging your device. That's all most of them do, with the major differences between models usually coming down to charging options, battery capacity, or overall build quality. They come in different shapes and sizes; some are large, but many power banks fit into everyday carry-ons and pockets.
Considering how important it has become to keep our devices charged it should be no surprise this has become a multi-billion dollar industry with countless brands competing for your attention. This competition has given birth to some interesting adaptations.
Some devices now not only charge your battery, but also offer features that have nothing to do with charging. From power banks that fill a flat tire to all-in-one survival kits built for the outdoors, these devices do more than their primary job. Here are some of the most interesting ones we've found.
Enomad Uno - Pioneer Edition
The Enomad Uno power bank is a portable hydro power generator. It comes equipped with a mini turbine that generates power when submerged in moving freshwater or seawater. It also works well in shallow streams. This could be a great fit for campers, hikers, or anyone looking for reliable power when they're off-grid.
The charger generates 2.5 to 7W of power and takes between 5 and 6 hours to charge its 5,600 mAh battery using water current. That's enough power to charge an iPhone 17 about one and a half times.
Available in Dark Gray and Navy Blue, Enomad's modular design lets you pair the base unit with add-on attachments so it serves as a speaker, lantern, and even a Wi-Fi router. Marked down to $224 on the brand's store at time of writing, the real appeal of this charger is that it can keep generating power for as long as it stays in running water, making for a realistic backup option on multi-day trips.
Aovstoxic Portable Air Compressor Power Bank
Roadside trouble rarely announces itself, but that's the exact scenario the Aovstoxic Portable Air Compressor Power Bank was built for. It is a jump starter, a tire inflator, a USB power bank, plus seven other features all built into one device. All these features in one compact unit mean you need one emergency tool instead of carrying one for a dead battery and another for a flat tire. One showstopper is its 9,000-amp peak output that can revive your car's dead battery. For when it gets dark, there's an LED work light and an emergency SOS light.
Where the unit really earns its keep, though, is the compressor. It reaches 200 PSI, which is well beyond the 32-35 PSI most car tires need, so it will fill pool floats, balls, and inflate any flat tires you have at home, without breaking a sweat. The pump is paired with a built-in gauge for live pressure readings. It currently retails for $78.99 on Amazon.
Elecom Nestout Modular Outdoor Power Bank
The Nestout outdoor 10,000 mAh power bank is a fully customizable multi-purpose power station perfect for the outdoors. Using a ¼-inch 20-thread base mount, you can screw the battery directly onto your tripod and other field gear. With one switch, you have either a tent lantern, a 1,000-lumen directional floodlight, or the camp fan. Nestout says it takes between two to three hours for a full charge, and the device features a "Gear Mode" that overrides standard power bank auto-shutoff thresholds, allowing the battery to continuously run ultra-low-draw camp tools for up to 12 hours straight.
This powerhouse looks a lot like a canteen bottle and wraps its lithium-ion cell in a shock-absorbent inner cushion and a hard, military-tested outer shell. With an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, it can survive heavy downpours, river crossings, and fine desert silt with absolute ease. This power bank currently sells on Amazon for $54.99.
Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Rechargeable hand warmers like the Zippo HeatBank 9S are a more economical alternative to one-use hand warmers. It can provide up to nine hours of continuous heat before you'll need to recharge its 5,200 mAh lithium-ion battery. And you don't have to worry about overheating, since the heating function turns off when it's used as a power bank, so it's safe to use.
This electric hand warmer has an ergonomic and lightweight design, weighs 5.52 ounces, and easily fits in your pocket. You have the option of single or dual side heating and it cycles through six adjustable heating modes with temperatures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
This HeatBank 9s comes in silver, black, or champagne, and each unit is guaranteed by the manufacturer to provide up to 1,800 hours of use. If you're taking a ski trip or preparing for the winter months, you can get this power bank on Amazon for $39.
Tylt Power Bottle
The Tylt Power Bottle 2.0 is a 24-ounce vacuum flask with a power bank built into the bottom. Apart from the power bank, this is an ordinary bottle, albeit one with an insulated, double-walled design, Pour something hot in, and Tylt claims it'll still be warm when you drink it up to 17 hours later. Cold drinks last even longer, apparently remaining chilled for up to 26 hours. built with a double-walled stainless steel body that holds onto heat for 17 hours or 26 hours if you want to keep it cold. It has a wide mouth for ice, a profile that fits into most cup holders, a carry lanyard, and a recess under the base so you can tuck away the cable nicely when you don't need it.
Nevertheless, the power bank is why you should choose this over a plain flask. Its base unscrews into a 5,700 mAh power bank that can charge your device with a cable from its USB-C port or wirelessly. With the bottom removed, the bottle can then go through a dishwasher. Walmart prices the Power Bottle 2.0 at $30.
Lsan Bike Light Power Bank
The Lsan P13 is a rechargeable bike light with a front unit that doubles as a USB power bank, so the same device that lights up the street can power your smartphone. The set includes a white front headlight and red rear light, both of which you can install without using any tools.
The headlight uses three LEDs with an output of up to 1,200 lumens. It has three lighting modes, while the taillight offers five. The headlight can apparently last for about 5–12 hours, and the rear light about 50 hours, depending on the mode you use. The aluminum-alloy housing gives the Lsan P13 a sturdier build than a basic plastic bike light, while its IPX5 water-resistance rating means it is designed to handle rain and water splashes. The headlight mount can rotate 360 degrees, making it easier to aim the beam where you need it, and can also be used separately as an emergency flashlight. The Lsan P13 is on sale on Amazon for $18.99.
Belkin Magnetic Charging Camera Grip with Power Bank
The Belkin Magnetic Charging Camera Grip is designed to make shooting video with an iPhone a little more convenient. The portable design of the device makes it easy to carry around and fit in most bags and pockets. It snaps onto the back of any iPhone with MagSafe, connects via Bluetooth, and has a shutter button you can use to take pictures. It also doubles as a phone stand in portrait mode and features a tripod attachment for a hands-free experience — perfect for capturing video or keeping the phone still when you're streaming live.
The charger features a 9,300 mAh battery with a retractable USB-C cable that is roughly 2.5 feet long, capable of delivering up to 18W of power. There's also an LCD display that provides the connection status and battery health. It is available in ice blue, sand, and charcoal colorways for $69.99 on Amazon.
Pristine 10000 Wireless Power Bank with UV Sanitizer
The Pristine 10000 wireless power bank could be the ideal gift item for anyone who is particular about keeping germs away. While the device sports a 10,000 mAh lithium polymer battery that allows for 5W wired and wireless charging, what we're focused on today are the two UV-C LEDs that produce invisible light in the 270-285 nanometer range, effective for killing bacteria without the need for any chemicals. The sanitization pocket can fit large phones and has been tested with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is larger than the iPhone 17 and the 17 Pro. It can also be used to sanitize small objects like your keys and cards as long as the device can close properly. Direct exposure to UV-V lights can inure your skin or eyes.
Depending on where you purchase the Pristine 10000, you have the option to customize the front of the device with a logo and in colors of your choice. The device is selling right now for $29.38 at PCNA.
FosPower NOAA Emergency Weather Radio Power Bank
The FosPower Model A1 (FOSPWB-2376) combines a NOAA weather radio, AM/FM radio, flashlight, SOS alarm, and 2,000mAh power bank in one portable unit. The radio receives NOAA weather broadcasts as well as AM and FM stations, giving you access to weather information and emergency broadcasts when enjoying the outdoors. The internal 7,400mWh (2,000mAh) lithium-ion battery can provide emergency power to a small phone or tablet, while the radio can also be powered through its solar panel, hand crank, and AAA batteries.
For illumination, the A1 has two LED light sources: a 1W flashlight with an adjustable beam and a four-LED reading light. This power bank has a compact 6-inch body that weighs about 14.8 ounces, so it can fit in your emergency kit with your other gear and is easy to carry outdoors. The FosPower Model A1 currently sells for $39.99 on Amazon, which is a small premium for what it can do.
Scosche Pro 5-in-1 Power Bank
The Scosche Pro 5-in-1 is first and foremost a USB-C car charger that delivers up to 12W of power. However, in emergencies it becomes an all-in-one tool with four other safety-focused features, including a 2,000 mAh power bank. Other emergency features include a spring-loaded window breaker that can shatter glass when the door is jammed, a concealed seatbelt cutter that can slice through stuck seatbelts, and an emergency flashlight. The flashlight has three modes — a low-light mode to conserve battery, an ultra-bright mode, and a flashing red SOS beacon to assist rescue efforts.
One benefit of this device compared with other emergency kits is that it stays permanently within your reach as a car charger, so there's no digging around during an emergency. Also, since it stays plugged into the 12-volt outlet, it's always fully charged when needed. It retails for $24.99 on Amazon and comes with a 3-foot USB-C cable.
Mobile Boy Retro Game Console and Power Bank
The Mobile Boy Retro game console and power bank is what you get when you blend the Nintendo Game Boy, a console that's held its value really well, with a MagSafe wireless charger. This lightweight device is a nostalgia-driven piece of tech that weighs only 3.63 ounces, packs a 5,000 mAh battery, and comes with over 300 pre-installed retro games, including popular options like "Snake" and "Tetris." You don't need any downloads or updates, so you start setting high scores as soon as you buy it. It is important to note that the pocket-friendly design means the gaming display is relatively small, but it tries to make up for it with two speakers to improve the gaming experience.
This power bank comes in silver, black, or pink, and features a wrist strap that makes it easy to hold when gaming. While it's planned to sell for $60, the Mobile Boy isn't available to buy yet, though it wrapped up its crowdfunding campaign successfully in late 2025.