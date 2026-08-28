These Car Brands Are Still Trying To Keep The Manual Hot Hatch Alive

For most of the last several decades, a manual gearbox was the cheaper, more common option versus the automatic. Today, though, things have inverted, with the stick becoming more of a specialty item — and the best example of this is the hot hatch segment. If you count up the new cars available in the US mating performance with a clutch pedal in a hatch body, you only have three options — and all of them are Japanese. There's the Honda Civic Type R, the Acura Integra Type S, and the Toyota GR Corolla.

Acura is Honda's upmarket brand, so it makes sense that the Integra Type S rides on the Type R's platform. It even uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four. In other words, one company accounts for two of three manual hot hatches currently on sale here. Meanwhile, the GR Corolla comes out of Toyota's racing division, Gazoo Racing.

It's a sad state of affairs for manual hot hatch fans, and it feels stranger for one big reason: Volkswagen's absence. Volkswagen basically invented this particular format with the Golf GTI back in the 1970s, and yet, it still deleted the six-speed from both the GTI and the all-wheel-drive Golf R for the 2025 model year. You still get the dual-clutch automatic, though. Mini, the other brand people instinctively associate with tiny cars and three pedals, dropped the manual from the fun and feisty 2025 Cooper JCW and every other model it sells. So it's just three brands that truly sell manual hot hatches in the US today.