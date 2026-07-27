Is Gen Z Actually Bringing Back Manual Transmissions?
The manual transmission occupies a strange, almost contradictory position within modern car culture and the auto industry itself. On one hand, car enthusiasts adore the manual transmission for its fun factor and added engagement, so much so that there are entire communities dedicated to "saving the manual." On the broader industry side, however, things are not so rosy for the manual gearbox, with a decreasing list of manual cars available each year and the vast majority of them coming in niche sports models.
There has, however, been some sense of the manual transmission making a comeback recently, with some attributing this to the increasing popularity of manuals among Gen Z drivers. Is this actually happening though? Are young drivers leading a surge in demand for new manual vehicles that's causing automakers to rethink their product strategies? That part isn't so clear.
There may be strong interest in manuals from some Gen Z drivers, but the actual market size of this group, and the influence it has on the industry, might be a bit overstated. The trend highlights the importance of distinguishing between the vocal online commentariat and real-world car buyers. It also underscores the distinction, no matter the age group, between niche car enthusiasts and the mainstream auto market.
Why Gen Z Is Drawn to Manual Transmissions
For decades, a manual transmission with a clutch pedal was default equipment on a huge portion of cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in America. In fact, because of this,some people even called them "standard transmissions." Many buyers would pay extra for the convenience of an automatic, but as recently as the mid-2000s, it was still fairly common to see manual transmissions on a lot of normal cars and trucks. Gradually, though, the manuals became a niche option that had to be specifically sought out by drivers who wanted to row their own gears.
With the decline of mainstream manual-equipped vehicles, many younger drivers grew up without ever needing to learn how to drive one. Car enthusiasts, though, are different from your average driver, and for them, the decline in manual options has brought an increased reverence for the market's stick shift models.
It makes sense that Gen Z might be driving recent interest in manual transmissions in ways that older generations didn't when you consider they've grown up in a world full of automatic cars and EVs, the latter of which have single-speed transmissions rather than a multi-speed gearbox. There is, however, a difference between a group showing interest in manual cars and having the means to go out and buy brand-new ones in significant numbers.
Manual Enthusiasm Doesn't Equal a Market Comeback
The exact degree to which the manual is or isn't making a comeback is hard to discern, especially when you factor in new car sales. While there is strong demand at times for manuals among enthusiasts, that interest isn't always enough to sustain mainstream offerings. For example, manual Volkswagen Golf GTI take rates in the U.S. surged to 41% of the hatchback's orders in 2024. Still, these take rates weren't enough to make Volkswagen change its mind about bringing back the manual Golf GTI after axing the stick option for the 2025 model year. On the other hand, you have Subaru planning to add three manual cars to its 2027 lineup.
A 2023 article from the Wall Street Journal highlighted growing manual interest among younger drivers, but some of the enthusiasts profiled in the story were driving older ones. The article also brought up the manual share of the new car market rising from 0.9% to 1.7% from 2021 to 2023. However, according to The Washington Post, preliminary government data shows an all-time low of 0.6% of new vehicles manufactured for the U.S. featuring stick shifts. These numbers reinforce the idea of niche manual enthusiasm (especially among younger drivers) versus a broad market transformation.
It's unlikely we ever return to the days when Camrys, CR-Vs and F-150s came standard with manual gearboxes, but continued interest from young enthusiasts should help keep today's dwindling number of manual cars from disappearing completely.