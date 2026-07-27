Is Gen Z Actually Bringing Back Manual Transmissions?

The manual transmission occupies a strange, almost contradictory position within modern car culture and the auto industry itself. On one hand, car enthusiasts adore the manual transmission for its fun factor and added engagement, so much so that there are entire communities dedicated to "saving the manual." On the broader industry side, however, things are not so rosy for the manual gearbox, with a decreasing list of manual cars available each year and the vast majority of them coming in niche sports models.

There has, however, been some sense of the manual transmission making a comeback recently, with some attributing this to the increasing popularity of manuals among Gen Z drivers. Is this actually happening though? Are young drivers leading a surge in demand for new manual vehicles that's causing automakers to rethink their product strategies? That part isn't so clear.

There may be strong interest in manuals from some Gen Z drivers, but the actual market size of this group, and the influence it has on the industry, might be a bit overstated. The trend highlights the importance of distinguishing between the vocal online commentariat and real-world car buyers. It also underscores the distinction, no matter the age group, between niche car enthusiasts and the mainstream auto market.