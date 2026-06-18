Long Live The Manual - Subaru Promises Three Stick Shift Models For 2027

Despite Subaru's mainstream reputation as a purveyor of safe, all-weather-friendly crossover SUVs for families, outdoorsy types, and dog lovers, the brand hasn't forgotten its enthusiast DNA: The rally-bred Subaru WRX is alive and well, while the highly enjoyable Subaru BRZ continues to be one of the most engaging sports car options on the new car market. Even in a market where affordable fun cars have become exceedingly rare, Subaru plainly hasn't left the driving enthusiast behind.

Of course, it's not just the BRZ's rear-drive dynamics or the WRX's punchy turbocharged engine that make these cars enthusiast favorites. It's the fact that both cars still come with six-speed manual transmissions as standard. They're part of a rare breed, too, with other drivers' favorites like the iconic Volkswagen GTI having dropped manual transmissions altogether.

Now, there's some good news for Subaru fans who may have been worried about that brand following a similar path. As reported by CarScoops, Subaru has confirmed that not only is it committed to the manual gearbox, but it is also introducing a new manual-equipped model to its lineup — though details about that one remain scarce at this point.