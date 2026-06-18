Long Live The Manual - Subaru Promises Three Stick Shift Models For 2027
Despite Subaru's mainstream reputation as a purveyor of safe, all-weather-friendly crossover SUVs for families, outdoorsy types, and dog lovers, the brand hasn't forgotten its enthusiast DNA: The rally-bred Subaru WRX is alive and well, while the highly enjoyable Subaru BRZ continues to be one of the most engaging sports car options on the new car market. Even in a market where affordable fun cars have become exceedingly rare, Subaru plainly hasn't left the driving enthusiast behind.
Of course, it's not just the BRZ's rear-drive dynamics or the WRX's punchy turbocharged engine that make these cars enthusiast favorites. It's the fact that both cars still come with six-speed manual transmissions as standard. They're part of a rare breed, too, with other drivers' favorites like the iconic Volkswagen GTI having dropped manual transmissions altogether.
Now, there's some good news for Subaru fans who may have been worried about that brand following a similar path. As reported by CarScoops, Subaru has confirmed that not only is it committed to the manual gearbox, but it is also introducing a new manual-equipped model to its lineup — though details about that one remain scarce at this point.
Upgraded BRZ and WRX manual versions
During the announcement, which took place at the 2026 Fuji 24 Hour race in Japan, Subaru showed an image of three different cars covered in sheets, all of which will hit the Japanese market by 2027. Two are pretty easy to identify based on their shapes: One is clearly a new version of the current Subaru BRZ, while the other very much looks like the current WRX.
The current-generation WRX has always been available with a manual in the American market, but the Japanese-market WRX only got a manual in 2026 — and, even then, in extremely limited numbers. This new version of the WRX that Subaru is teasing will take things even further, as its transmission won't be the TY75 six-speed currently used in the WRX, but the beefier, STI-spec TY85 transmission. Subaru didn't give many other details about this upgraded WRX, but the inclusion of the stronger transmission could make it the closest thing yet to a proper, next-generation WRX STI. This is something fans have been asking for since the old WRX STI was discontinued in 2022.
As for the BRZ, that will be the latest factory STI-tuned version of the car. It will likely sport the same naturally aspirated engine but with additional upgrades to make it lighter and more track-focused — with, of course, the familiar six-speed manual transmission.
A new manual Subaru hatchback is coming (to Japan at least)
The most noteworthy of the three cars that Subaru teased, however, has to be the one simply labeled "5-door Hatchback". The current WRX and BRZ have always been offered with manuals, but this one represents an entirely new addition to Subaru's stick shift lineup.
Details are thin, but the shape of the car looks a lot like an Impreza hatchback and the Performance-B STI Concept from the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. However, rather than a high-performance STI hatchback, Subaru has hinted that this car will be more of an affordable entry into manual transmission motoring. Perhaps the base version will come first, with a more powerful, production version of the Performance-B Concept to follow? Either way, the car should be a welcome addition to the Subaru lineup.
What remains to be seen, though, is which, if any, of these upcoming manual Subarus will make it to North America. Subaru has raised the possibility of offering a new, manual SUV for the American market, though that would likely represent a completely different, more rugged flavor of manual motoring than the cars teased here. No matter the form they take, though, one thing's for sure: the more manuals on the market, the better.