4 Sports Cars That Can Deliver 30 MPG
Gas prices have made headlines over and over in 2026. At time of writing, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is more than $4, and it's well over $5 in some states, including California and Washington. Filling up this year has felt like a financial rollercoaster, and you may think high prices mean leaving your sports car in the garage. After all, having fun at the wheel typically means pain at the pump.
According to iSeeCars, the average fuel efficiency for a sports car is 26 mpg. That's actually not too shabby for an average. Popular vehicles like the Dodge Charger and the Chevrolet Corvette see far less. It may surprise you, then, to learn that there are a few sports cars that can deliver up to 30 mpg, which means that instead of leaving these fun drives at home, you can take them on your daily commute — even when gas prices make the news again. But bear in mind, these sports cars only see 30 mpg or more on an open highway; city driving and traffic drops that number fast.
Ford Mustang
If you're considering a Steel Pony but you're worried about fuel efficiency, Ford has you covered. The base EcoBoost model sees up to 33 mpg on the highway, though that number drops to 22 mpg in the city. Buyer beware, however, that only the base trim sees such good numbers. Models with the larger V8 engine don't get close to 30 mpg, even on the highway.
The 2026 Mustang has an MSRP of $32,995, making it a more affordable option that many other high-performance vehicles. The 2.3-liter engine puts out 315 horsepower and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It can go from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds, faster than others in its class. Other standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery inside, a large 13.2-inch touch screen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers will also appreciate the Wi-Fi hot spot and six-speaker audio system, along with a long list of standard safety features like forward automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. If you add the Mustang RTR Package, you'll also get anti-lag turbocharger technology.
The Mustang comes in a wide array of colors, including your standard bright red, an eye-catching orange, and a classy dark green. Inside, you can have more fun with seat belt colors in orange, blue, or black with a red stripe.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
It may come as no surprise to some that the 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata offers great fuel efficiency for a sports car. This convertible is small but mighty, offering 181 horsepower in the base Sport trim. With a starting price of $30,430, it's also extremely affordable, just don't expect much in the way of cargo space! Your color choices are also extremely limited, though Mazda is reportedly adding an eye-catching metallic green option to the 2027 model.
All three available MX-5 Miata models see 26 mpg in the city but drivers should easily see more than 30 mpg on the highway, with an estimate of 34 mpg on the open road. Buyers should note that the Sport and Club trims are only available with a manual transmission, while the top-tier Grand Touring model is available with either a manual or an automatic transmission. If you opt for the automatic transmission, you will see even slightly better fuel efficiency on the highway.
The cabin is comfortable if you're not too tall, but not particularly modern. The infotainment screen is only 8.8 inches and is controlled with a central command dial, which can be cumbersome and distracting. The base model has wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The list of standard safety features is also small compared to competitors but does include forward automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. Still, the MX-5 Miata provides a lively drive with excellent fuel economy and a starting price that can't be beat.
Subaru BRZ
Subaru may not be the first automaker that comes to mind when you think about sports cars, but the BRZ is praised by U.S. News & World Report as a "real sports car for the people." This Subaru is another sporty option available for under $40,000, with a starting price of $35,860, though it is the most expensive vehicle on this list. Both available trims have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower. On the highway, drivers should see up to 30 mpg if they select an automatic transmission. If buyers opt for a manual transmission, which is standard, they will see slightly less. If you're interested in the BRZ, take note that it takes Premium unleaded gasoline, so you will shell out a bit more at the pump.
Described by the automaker as a "classic rear-wheel drive sports car," the BRZ, which stands for "Boxer engine, Rear-wheel drive, and Zenith" is an oddity in Subaru's all-wheel drive lineup. Inside, the cabin is designed with the driver in mind, with sport seating and customizable digital displays. The back seat is tiny and really only suitable for kids or for use as cargo space. There's an 8-inch touch screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2026 model is a Consumer Reports Recommended Model. The basic bumper-to-bumper warranty is for three years or 36,000 miles.
Toyota GR86
Toyota's GR86 is another affordable, rear-wheel drive sports car that delivers up to 30 mpg on the highway. Buyers interested in the 2027 model should opt for the base trim with a six-speed automatic transmission for the best fuel efficiency. The base GR86 can go from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 134 mph. Additional trims offer the same engine, but with higher top speeds and decreased fuel economy. This Toyota has a starting price of $31,500.
U.S. News & World Report ranks the GR86 at the top of its list of sports cars, and Car and Driver says the 2027 model is a "joy to drive." It offers a light, agile drive with Sport and Track modes, a sleek profile, and a unibody frame made of both high-strength steel and lightweight aluminum for peak performance. Inside, standard options include a digital gauge cluster, an eight-inch touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and seating for four, though the back seats are tiny. Instead of carpooling, most drivers use them for extra storage. The standard Active Safety Suite includes a pre-collision braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and 24-hour roadside assistance. Toyota offers a three-year / 36-month basic warranty and a 60-month / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
According to some reviewers, the ride can be noisy, especially at high speeds, but let's be real, that comes with the territory at this price point.