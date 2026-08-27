4 Sports Cars That Can Deliver 30 MPG

Gas prices have made headlines over and over in 2026. At time of writing, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is more than $4, and it's well over $5 in some states, including California and Washington. Filling up this year has felt like a financial rollercoaster, and you may think high prices mean leaving your sports car in the garage. After all, having fun at the wheel typically means pain at the pump.

According to iSeeCars, the average fuel efficiency for a sports car is 26 mpg. That's actually not too shabby for an average. Popular vehicles like the Dodge Charger and the Chevrolet Corvette see far less. It may surprise you, then, to learn that there are a few sports cars that can deliver up to 30 mpg, which means that instead of leaving these fun drives at home, you can take them on your daily commute — even when gas prices make the news again. But bear in mind, these sports cars only see 30 mpg or more on an open highway; city driving and traffic drops that number fast.