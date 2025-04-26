Here's How Fast The Toyota GR86 Really Is

Toyota's GT86 is an entry-level sports car that joins the Miata and Subaru BRZ in a surprisingly quiet segment of affordable sports cars in 2025.

Originally, Toyota's fun and flingable sports coupe was dubbed the GT86 — taking inspiration from the classic and beloved Toyota AE86 — although the name was updated in 2021 when the second iteration debuted. This shift from GT to GR reflects Toyota's current naming strategy, with the GR nameplate adorning all of the brand's hottest and most performance-oriented models.

Advertisement

Performance can be measured in any number of ways, but one of the key metrics that gearheads love to refer to is top speed. So, with that in mind, just how fast is the Toyota GR86?

According to Toyota, the official top speed is 140 mph — or 134 mph for those equipped with automatic transmissions. However, one bold and intrigued owner looked to test the GR86's top speed out and drew a slightly different conclusion.