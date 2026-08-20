5 Reasons You Might Not Want To Buy A OnePlus Phone
If you were in the market for a new Android flagship last year, a OnePlus phone was probably one of your shortlisted options. After all, the brand offered some excellent value-for-money devices, with top-of-the-line specs at great prices. Users who prioritized smooth performance and gaming often opted for OnePlus devices, since the brand used the latest Snapdragon chips every year with optimized software. While the brand initially catered to enthusiasts, OnePlus started paying attention to the masses with captivating designs and better camera hardware. Just when we were seeing the best version of the brand in the form of the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming OnePlus 16, the brand decided to discontinue its operations in the U.S. and European markets.
While you can't officially buy a OnePlus phone in the U.S. anymore, you can still source one from outside the country. Sellers on eBay will almost certainly import upcoming OnePlus phones from a different country and sell it in the U.S. You may even find great deals on older OnePlus devices in the used market after the brand leaves the U.S. Despite this, it may not be a good idea to purchase a OnePlus device in 2026 and beyond. Here's why you should opt for alternatives.
It's exiting the American market
You already know this by now: OnePlus is exiting the American market. After its entry into North America in 2014, the brand launched some compelling smartphones, from the OG OnePlus One to the latest OnePlus 15. A big reason why people bought OnePlus smartphones was excellent performance at relatively affordable prices. Now, with no direct sales from the company, you'll have to rely on importers. which may sell OnePlus phones at a higher markup, considering international shipping charges and import duties or tariffs.
You may also be able to order OnePlus Phones via Chinese e-commerce marketplaces that ship to the U.S. for a lower cost, but we still can't wouldn't recommend buying a OnePlus phone going forward because they probably won't come with a valid warranty. Furthermore, it wouldn't make sense to pay extra to purchase a phone via unofficial means when there are lots of great Android phones in 2026.
Software update freuquency can be uncertain
While OnePlus isn't going to launch any new phones in the U.S., consumers can still buy plenty of current-gen OnePlus models either from used or refurbished phone marketplaces. If you can snag a great deal on a recent OnePlus phone, we won't stop you. However, keep in mind that the software update frequency for these older phones can be uncertain. OnePlus will continue to provide security updates and Android upgrades as promised, so your 6-month-old OnePlus 15 won't suddenly become obsolete in a year or two.
However, when a brand is winding up operations in a certain region, its focus will certainly shift to the markets where it's currently operating. Owing to this, you may see delayed updates and bug fixes, which isn't an ideal experience to have, especially with flagships. Moreover, with phones like the OnePlus 15 that are supposed to receive four years of Android version upgrades and six years of security patches, it can be hard to trust the brand to hold its end of the deal.
Lower availability of spares for repairs
A brand that has ceased operations in a region is less likely to stock up that region with spare parts for its phones. While OnePlus says that it will honor warranties and out-of-warranty repairs for all its phones in the U.S., it may find issues with parts availability if a certain model is widely affected. If lots of users face the same issue, OnePlus may run out of replacement parts in the country. Since the brand won't have active operations in the U.S. anymore, its supply chain may also gbeet affected, so it will probably take a long time for replacement parts to arrive in case of a repair.
Imagine breaking your phone's screen or camera and then having to wait for months to get it fixed. If it's your primary smartphone that's affected, it's not ideal to wait that long without a phone. In case OnePlus doesn't have the required spares immediately, you may even have to get your phone fixed from a third-party technician, who may use unofficial parts. Instead of complicating things to this extent, it's best to avoid buying a used OnePlus phone, especially one that's a couple of years old and isn't in good shape.
No more carrier partnerships and deals
Many consumers rely on carrier contracts and deals when buying a new smartphone. This is because buying a phone on a contract often means you don't have to pay the entire price of the phone upfront. With OnePlus exiting the U.S. market, you won't find any of its devices selling at carrier stores anymore, and so you won't be able to pay monthly for your phone line and device at the same time. Moreover, carriers also offer deals like buy one get one free for some devices, which you won't be able to take advantage of with a OnePlus device.
Then, there's the issue with compatibility. Phones sold outside the U.S. support carrier bands of their origin country. If a carrier in the U.S. does not use the same network frequency bands, you may not be able to experience stable connectivity and fast 5G speeds. Some carriers in the U.S. also support mmWave 5G, which requires a dedicated antenna inside the phone. This antenna is not found on phones that are meant to be sold outside of the U.S., so it's fair to say an imported OnePlus won't have it either.
Poor resale value
A factor that can influence your decision when buying a phone is resale value. If you like being at the forefront of cutting-edge tech and generally upgrade your phone every year or so, it's important to consider the resale value of a device. When it's time to upgrade, it's ideal if your current phone fetches you as much cash as possible, so you can offset the cost of the new one. With the brand exiting the U.S. market, consumers aren't going to pay much for a used OnePlus device, since its future is already uncertain. While OnePlus phones typically last for a long time, it won't last forever.
Another aspect to keep in mind, apart from resale value, is whether other brands will accept OnePlus phones in the future as part of their trade-in programs. Currently, you can trade in a OnePlus device when buying a new Samsung or Google Pixel phone. However, we're not sure if this will remain the case a few years down the line. So, if you're someone who constantly upgrades to the latest and greatest tech, it's best to avoid OnePlus phones unless you're okay with taking a hit in terms of resale value.