5 Reasons You Might Not Want To Buy A OnePlus Phone

If you were in the market for a new Android flagship last year, a OnePlus phone was probably one of your shortlisted options. After all, the brand offered some excellent value-for-money devices, with top-of-the-line specs at great prices. Users who prioritized smooth performance and gaming often opted for OnePlus devices, since the brand used the latest Snapdragon chips every year with optimized software. While the brand initially catered to enthusiasts, OnePlus started paying attention to the masses with captivating designs and better camera hardware. Just when we were seeing the best version of the brand in the form of the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming OnePlus 16, the brand decided to discontinue its operations in the U.S. and European markets.

While you can't officially buy a OnePlus phone in the U.S. anymore, you can still source one from outside the country. Sellers on eBay will almost certainly import upcoming OnePlus phones from a different country and sell it in the U.S. You may even find great deals on older OnePlus devices in the used market after the brand leaves the U.S. Despite this, it may not be a good idea to purchase a OnePlus device in 2026 and beyond. Here's why you should opt for alternatives.