9 Pieces Of Summer Gear Worth Buying For Every RV Owner
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Being an RV owner means there's a lot of essential gear and gadgets that you would need to have on deck for a comfortable journey, for instance, portable chargers, fans, refrigerators, lights, and whatnot. The list of essentials might be different depending on the season and temperatures, with the summer trip focusing more on products that will help you stay cool and well-shaded from the scorching sun and heat outdoors.
We rounded up some summer gear worth buying for every RV owner to enjoy a safe, comfortable outdoor adventure. This includes cooling towels, bug zappers, and portable showers, along with other products you shouldn't miss.
By the way, if you are planning to go camping in your RV, you shouldn't only have the necessary gear but also the apps that are must-haves for an RV trip. For instance, Campendium is one such app that lets you plan the entire trip and find the best spots to park your vehicle.
Odoland Camping Fan with LED Lantern
The Odoland Camping Fan comes with a huge 30,000 mAh battery capacity, allowing it to deliver consistent performance for up to 136 hours on the lowest speed and up to 36 hours on the highest speed (there are four speed choices in total). You can keep note of the charge status via the battery indicator, while the fan requires about seven to nine hours for a full recharge. It has a 270-degree swivel head and an automatic 45-degree and 90-degree swing, so you can keep the sweat away with more targeted cooling.
In addition, the gadget has a lightweight and portable design, making it easy to carry along in the RV during road trips. With the 360-degree upside-down hook, you can hang it on the roof and sleep all night long in peace. Given the limited number of electrical ports in an RV, this fan can act as an emergency charger for your small devices, like smartphones and torches.
It also has an LED light with three brightness levels to light up the vehicle's interior. Up for grabs at $49.99 on Amazon, it has a rating of 4.6 via 1,884 reviewers who confirm that the battery lasts really well, and the product is adjustable in many ways, which makes it easier to use.
Dulepax RV Awning Shade Screen
Protect your RV from direct sun heat and light with the Dulepax RV Awning Shade Screen. It uses a knife-coated curtain mesh to keep away UV light while also offering protection from accidental knife-slashing. You can clearly view the area outside from the other side of the shade facing your RV since it allows one-way visibility. However, it won't really block air from entering the vehicle since the mesh material is breathable and is also resistant to light tears and scratches.
The shade is easy to take apart with the integration of a strong zipper design and rolls into a compact piece of fabric for easy storage. Rated 4.5 stars by 2,145 Amazon reviewers, customers say it's a game-changer for their RV, keeping the interior cooler and well-shaded while adding much-needed privacy during camping trips. For $84.99, you get the complete kit, including the metal ground nails, ground bungee, and a storage bag for a hassle-free installation and storage.
Veharvim RV Door Window Shade Cover
Use the Veharvim RV Shade Cover to keep your RV doors and windows shaded and secure, with extra privacy while you sleep or rest inside. Made of four layers — PU leather, cotton, a reflective and insulated layer, and an innovative premium fabric — the shade keeps sunlight and heat away from your RV. Moreover, there's a magnetic layer that allows for a convenient placement on window and door frames, plus it is waterproof, so you can use it despite the weather conditions outdoors.
With the free-folding design, you can decide between the parts of the window you want covered and exposed during different times of the day. Possessing a staggering 4.8-star score on Amazon from 1,496 global customers, this shade has been praised for keeping the RV cool on hot days.
Users also mentioned that it fits and attaches firmly to the frames to prevent any gaps between the shade and the window which might allow sunlight and heat to seep through. You can buy the shade on the platform at an 8% discount for $21.99, making it an affordable way to upgrade your RV.
Sendestar Insulated Water Bottle
With a 4.7-star rating collected from 10,694 reviewers, the Sendestar Insulated Water Bottle can be purchased for $26.96 after a 10% discount on Amazon. It is another essential piece of gear for RV owners to keep the water cool throughout the day, especially during the hot summer days. This bottle can hold up to half-gallon of water, and with the triple vacuum built, keeps the drink chilled for about 48 hours. On the other hand, it can also keep warm beverages, like tea or coffee, hot up to 24 hours, no matter what the temperature is outside.
The bottle is made of stainless steel to make it resistant against rust, along with a powder coat which gives it anti-slip properties and a matte finish for a smart outlook. Plus, with a 2.32-inch wide mouth, you can easily add ice into the jug. There are two different lids — straw and spout — so you can sip onto your drinks without creating spills and mess with the lid of your convenience. Many buyers commented that it keeps water cold as advertised, and the sprout lid is better than a straw for quick chugging, but for hotter beverages, a straw is better.
Gootop Bug Zapper
Bugs and mosquitoes can be super annoying when you are having quality time outdoors, especially the frustrating buzzing sound they make when you are trying to sleep. The Gootop Bug Zapper is an electric device that traps and kills flying insects, such as gnats, midges, wasps, mosquitoes, and more, so you can have a peaceful time in nature. The blue-violet light attracts the flies toward the trap, while the electric grid zaps them with a 4,200-volt voltage as soon as contact is made. The grid is encased in fireproof ABS plastic to prevent accidental fires, and it includes a removable tray and a cleaning brush for easy removal of dead bugs.
You can hang it just outside your RV via a hanging hoop, or even inside if the doors and windows are open, and it can cover an area of about half an acre. Being the number one best seller on Amazon in the Bug Zapper category, this gadget holds 29,935 reviews, with the average rating being 4.4. For $33.29 (45% off), customers found it a worthy addition to their camping kit, and RV owners said it connects seamlessly to the RV's power outlet and runs through the night.
BougeRV Refrigerator
The BougeRV Refrigerator is the number-one best seller in the category of automotive interior coolers and refrigerators, sitting at a score of 4.6 from 3,029 consumers. This portable RV fridge has a 23-quart capacity to store your beverages and small food items. It takes about 15 minutes to cool from 77 degrees Fahrenheit to 32 degrees Fahrenheit and 50 minutes to reach icy temperatures of -5 degrees Fahrenheit from the same initial level. You can use it either as a refrigerator or a freezer depending on the contents inside.
Moreover, there is a three-level battery protection to avoid draining your RV's battery while it relies on the source for power. The sleek and portable build lets you carry the appliance easily between the RV and your house. Being one of the best gadgets for RV living, customers appreciated its low-noise operation and the ability to maintain consistent temperatures throughout while also offering ample storage. Oh, and it also has rubber feet so the fridge doesn't slide here and there in the RV upon every bump and turn. Get it on Amazon at a 13% discount for $165.99.
Spopal Portable Shower
Finding a fully functioning shower area in the middle of the woods and trees is like finding a needle in a haystack. And when the weather is too hot outside, staying without showering for more than a day can affect your mood; therefore, carry a portable shower from Spopal along in your RV whenever you go on long outdoor adventures. It is built with a 6,000 mAh battery that can work for about 120 to 150 minutes in a single charge, and the charging port is covered with a waterproof silicone cover for safety.
You can select between four water dispensing modes — spray, rainfall, mixed, and spray gun — and choose a favorable temperature between 32 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. All you have to do is place the pump in a bucket of water and wait for the pump to fill up with water before using the shower. Rated at 4.4 from 2,878 global raters, this gadget has been a summer essential for RV owners who take frequent camping trips. They appreciated its water pressure and flexible hose length for easy showering.
Selling on Amazon for $31.99 at a 36% discount, you not only receive the shower but also other accessories, like a bath loofah, a type-C charging cable, and a multi-functional hook for placement.
Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket
A cooling blanket is another piece of summer gear that will keep you cold and comfortable while sleeping in an RV, especially during peak summer. The Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket is made of premium and lightweight Japanese icy cool fibers that aid in heat dissipation from the body and promote airflow to keep you cool throughout the night. This dual-sided blanket has a cool side on one end and a soft comfort side on the other.
The material is washing-machine friendly and maintains its properties well even after multiple washes. Moreover, this queen-sized cooling blanket feels cooler to the touch compared to silk, cotton, or bamboo blankets, and even Amazon customers agree that the blanket performs really well in keeping them cool at any part of the day and feels super soft against the skin. In total, it has 3,332 reviews on the platform, with an average score of 4.4. Available for 25% off, you can get it for $29.98.
YQXCC Cooling Towels
The YQXCC Cooling Towel is another purchase that will keep you cool on your outdoor summer trips. Sold in a pack of four at just $9.44 on Amazon (following a 15% reduction), each towel is made of hyper-evaporative, breathable mesh material to pull sweat and heat away from your skin to create a cooling effect. It is super lightweight and comfortable, and according to Amazon customers, it is most effective when you wet them with cold water or put them in ice before use. As a result, the towels offer a chilly effect to cool down your body.
Furthermore, the storage bag has a carabiner hook so you can hang it anywhere in your RV or on your camping bag for easy access. This cooling towel has a 4.5-star score from 17,046 reviewers who were impressed by its effectiveness.
Methodology
An RV owner has many purchases they would need to make before taking on an outdoor trip that lasts for more than a day. Some of these are essentials that would keep them safe from the scorching summer heat and the mood swings that follow. We collected some must-have summer gear that every RV owner should have, with all of the products being available easily on Amazon.
These have a minimum rating of 4.3, based on at least 1,000 raters who vouched for the quality, performance, and usefulness of each product during summer trips in the comment section.