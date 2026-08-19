9 Pieces Of Summer Gear Worth Buying For Every RV Owner

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Being an RV owner means there's a lot of essential gear and gadgets that you would need to have on deck for a comfortable journey, for instance, portable chargers, fans, refrigerators, lights, and whatnot. The list of essentials might be different depending on the season and temperatures, with the summer trip focusing more on products that will help you stay cool and well-shaded from the scorching sun and heat outdoors.

We rounded up some summer gear worth buying for every RV owner to enjoy a safe, comfortable outdoor adventure. This includes cooling towels, bug zappers, and portable showers, along with other products you shouldn't miss.

By the way, if you are planning to go camping in your RV, you shouldn't only have the necessary gear but also the apps that are must-haves for an RV trip. For instance, Campendium is one such app that lets you plan the entire trip and find the best spots to park your vehicle.