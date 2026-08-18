Us humans have an instinct to group things together, to find the common denominators and build classification methods for everything around us. It can be hard to keep track of the many different categories of cars. Economy cars, supercars, off-roaders, sports cars, hypercars, and the list goes on and on, but sometimes, the definitions get fuzzy. Take the exotic car, for instance. What exactly makes a car exotic? A few things come to mind immediately: sculpture-esque looks, high-performance engineering, fine materials inside and out, emotional appeal, hefty price tags, and high cylinder counts. Most of these things are characteristic of the exotic car, but we often forget that more doesn't always mean better.

In limiting the exotic car to those with the most cylinders, we miss out on some of the most exciting members of the family. Both in recent years and historically, the V6 has appeared in some of the world's finest exotics. Often performance-oriented, exotic cars benefit greatly from the V6 layout, which is compact and light, but still powerful. Throw in a turbocharger or two, or some electric motors, and you're looking at power figures well into the triple digits. The V6 may be down a handful of cylinders, but the engineering behind these engines, the cars that are built around them, and the feats they are capable of make them absolutely deserving of the exotic label. Here are 11 V6-powered exotic cars, ranked by horsepower.