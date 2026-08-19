5 Used Dodge Compact Cars & SUVs That Won't Break The Bank

Dodge is one of the most prominent U.S. carmakers, offering everything from the small Dodge Hornet to the Dodge Durango, a three-row mid-size seven-seater SUV built for everything a family could ask for. Price-wise, you can get a base new Hornet for as little as $30,000, while a brand-new Durango will set you back the better part of $40,000.

Both come with a warranty and that new car smell, plus you can customize them from the factory however you want. But what if you don't want to pay the new car premium? Both the Hornet and the Durango are expected to lose around 62% of value after five years. On an MSRP of $30,000, that is $18,600, while on the Durango's $40,000, that is $24,800.

These numbers are also associated with base-spec models, meaning that true depreciation for a well-equipped, higher-trim variant is more drastic. In this case, the best thing you can do is search for the best used Dodge compact cars and SUVs that won't break the bank, all while making sure you avoid these ten used Dodge models. Here is our pick of the lot and why buying a used Dodge might be your best course of action.