4 Of The Worst-Looking Dodge Models Ever Made

The saying "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" is generally considered to originate from "Molly Bawn," a 1878 novel by Margaret Wolfe Hungerford. It means, of course, that the visual appeal of something is largely determined by the individual looking at it. Dodge constructed its first automobile in 1914, producing some stunning and eye-catching designs over the course of more than a century, including several popular cars Dodge should have never discontinued.

On the flip side, there have also been some less-well-received vehicles that offered an exterior form which few found appealing. Fortunately, it could have been worse, as demonstrated by some Dodge concept cars that we're glad were never mass produced.

Since looks are subjective, you may not agree with every choice on this list. After all, nearly every vehicle has at least a few fans (the exception being perhaps the Fiat Multipla, which is objectively one of the worst-looking cars ever designed). From several missteps in the 1980s to a short-lived 2000s compact hatchback, this list identifies some of the most unsightly cars Dodge has ever produced.