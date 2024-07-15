Here's Why Dodge Discontinued The Rampage

In the late '70s and early '80s, compact and mini-pickup trucks gained popularity due to the fuel crisis and tightening emissions standards, which had consumers seeking smaller, more efficient vehicles. Dodge, being an ambitious automaker, wanted to capitalize on this market. One of its answers was the Rampage — a car-based truck built on Chrysler's compact L platform. The original Rampage had a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that generated 84 horsepower, and could be specified with a four-speed manual, five-speed manual, or three-speed automatic transmission.

If the Rampage is underpowered, it more than makes up for this drawback with impressive fuel economy ratings, offering 21 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. It also had a respectable 1,145-pound payload capacity, which was only 105 pounds less than the medium-sized Chevrolet El Camino. Despite these impressive attributes, the Rampage's production run was relatively short-lived, as the half-ton truck was only available from 1982 to 1984, before Dodge discontinued it.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]