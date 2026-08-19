3 Major Tire Brands That Are Owned By South Korean Companies

The biggest tire makers come from all over the world, with Tire Business' 2025 Global Tire Report naming Michelin, Bridgestone, and Goodyear as the biggest of all. They're based in France, Japan, and the U.S., respectively, but a little further down the list, you'll also find multiple tire makers from Korea.

The biggest Korean brands have OE deals with some of the world's most iconic carmakers, as well as a significant presence in motorsports, and usually a high-impact sponsorship or two to boost their visibility. As a result, you've probably come across all of these brands before, and may very well have bought some of their tires, even if you weren't aware of their origin story.

The major Korean tiremakers also own various sub-brands, some of which are likely to be more familiar than others. If you're interested in finding out more about their how they operate, here's a quick rundown of each brand's history and place in the market today.