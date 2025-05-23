What Tires Do WRC Rally Cars Use? (And Can You Put Them On Your Car?)

While there isn't much stopping you from putting Hankook's WRC tires on your regular road car — assuming you have suitable wheels — it's probably not a good idea. Hankook does offer its WRC tire models through select motorsports dealers, and since all Rally1 cars have to be road legal to drive between stages, the tires can be legally used on the road. However, since they're designed for high-intensity motorsport use, they won't last anywhere near as long as a regular road car tire. For example, each WRC car will use several full sets of tires in a single weekend.

Also, each tire is designed for a very specific set of conditions and won't perform well outside of those conditions. For example, the soft compound Hankook Ventus Z215 is designed for use between 5-15 degrees Celsius (41-59 degrees Fahrenheit) on dry asphalt. In any other conditions, the tire's grip and lifespan will be reduced. Standard road car tires, in comparison, are designed to work effectively in a much wider variety of situations.

Hankook's WRC tires might not be suitable for a standard road car, but other models within the Ventus, Dynapro, and Winter I*Cept ranges are built for passenger car and truck use. The Dynapro series is a good off-road-focused tire for trucks like the Ford F-150, while the Ventus series is designed for high-performance road use. Meanwhile, the Winter I*Cept is best suited for roads covered in snow and ice.

