How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Ford F-150
Ford's F-150 pickup truck has been around in one form or another since 1975, and while it may or may not be "the" truck for someone is purely subjective, there's no denying its staying power. And since it's still around today, it's undoubtedly seeing plenty of use on residential roads, highways, mountain trails, and just about any other place a truck like it would be of use.
The thing is, pickup trucks serving a wide variety of uses (regular travel, carrying heavy loads, hauling construction supplies, tailgating, etc.) also require a wide variety of tires. For instance, you wouldn't want to spend hundreds of dollars on all-terrain tires if you never plan to take your truck off-road. Similarly, using sport tires would probably be a bad idea if you live in an area prone to rain or snow.
Fortunately, there are a whole lot of options when it comes to the kinds of tires you can purchase for your Ford F-150, spanning a variety of overlapping specializations. Here are some of the more popular (and highly rated) ones for specific situations:
For everyday use
So you have an F-150, and it's primarily being used as your "getting around" vehicle. You don't expect to be driving across rocky terrain any time soon, but will probably be taking several trips to the store over the years to haul back groceries, hardware, and so on. What do you need if you're mainly sticking around town?
One recommended option is the Discoverer SRX from Cooper. These all-season tires come with a 75K mile treadwear warranty, most of the sizes offered claim to handle over a ton of weight while maintaining speeds over 100 mph, and they boast steady traction throughout the year in various weather conditions. However, some customer reviews indicate that they may not last for all of those promised 75K miles.
Another suggestion is the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, which boasts "a quiet and comfortable highway ride" and added fuel efficiency. That said, not all customers had their tires last for the 80K miles promised by Bridgestone, and some have said that they can still slide in icy conditions.
Then there's the Michelin Defender LTX M/S. Promising long-lasting treads, solid traction on wet or snowy roads, and an eco-friendly and fuel-efficient ride can supposedly save you "up to 65 gallons of fuel over the life of the tire." Though most customers seem to be exceedingly happy with their purchase, there are some reports of wear after far less than the advertised 70K.
For off-roading
Tires meant for use on pavement won't do you much good if you plan on driving over unpaved surfaces, but as you might expect, there are lots of choices available if you plan to take your F-150 off-road.
The Wrangler TrailRunner AT from Goodyear is an off-roading tire that boasts on- and off-road tread durability, improved traction on non-paved (and also paved) surfaces — including mud and snow — for all seasons, and reduced road noise while driving. That said, not all customers could get the promised 55K miles out of them before needing replacements.
Hankook's DynaPro series — specifically the AT2 Xtreme — also ticks all the boxes you'd want in an all-terrain tire. The AT 2 and AT 2 Xtreme offer a 60K and 70K mileage warranty, respectively, with treads that promise improved traction in all kinds of terrain and a quiet ride when you're traveling over pavement.
You can also consider All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires from BFGoodrich — another all-terrain offering backed by a 50K mile tread warranty, plus the promise of improved durability thanks to design inspirations taken from the company's Baja-proven T/A KR2 tires that claim to better protect against splitting and sidewall damage. Along with what BFGoodrich says is solid traction on mud, rock, and snow. However, amid the glowing customer reviews are a few complaints of cracking over time or vibrations while driving.
For rough weather
Off-road or on-pavement, weather can significantly impact your ride — specifically in how well (or poorly) your tires grip whatever surface they're moving across. Whether it's driving across a frozen pond or trying to get up a steep driveway in the rain, bad weather causes problems. This is why you might want tires designed specifically to help with such conditions.
The Blizzak DM-V2 from Bridgestone claims to be ideal for icy and snowy conditions in terms of traction and braking capabilities. However, their overall tread life and fuel efficiency aren't quite as highly rated as many other tires on this list. They're not terrible — just not as good in this particular regard. Most customer reviews are glowing across the board, though some express concerns over long-term durability.
Or you could try Michelin's all-season Agilis CrossClimate tires that promise better grip in rain or snow, even while carrying heavy loads. They boast improved durability compared to some commercial competitors with sidewall protectors (to reduce scuffing and scraping from curbs or the like) and a tread design that claims to keep tire temperatures down while carrying heavy loads.