How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Ford F-150

Ford's F-150 pickup truck has been around in one form or another since 1975, and while it may or may not be "the" truck for someone is purely subjective, there's no denying its staying power. And since it's still around today, it's undoubtedly seeing plenty of use on residential roads, highways, mountain trails, and just about any other place a truck like it would be of use.

The thing is, pickup trucks serving a wide variety of uses (regular travel, carrying heavy loads, hauling construction supplies, tailgating, etc.) also require a wide variety of tires. For instance, you wouldn't want to spend hundreds of dollars on all-terrain tires if you never plan to take your truck off-road. Similarly, using sport tires would probably be a bad idea if you live in an area prone to rain or snow.

Fortunately, there are a whole lot of options when it comes to the kinds of tires you can purchase for your Ford F-150, spanning a variety of overlapping specializations. Here are some of the more popular (and highly rated) ones for specific situations: