2022 F-150 Lightning pickup details spilled in spades

A few days ago, Ford held a livestream for fans of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup where lots of details on the truck were provided to fans who participated. The F150gen14 forum has a nice rundown of the livestream. The F-150 Lightning is the fully electric version of Ford’s iconic F-150 pickup. During the livestream, Ford confirmed that order banks would open in January, and the configurator website should be available in early 2022. For those who have a reservation for the Lightning pickup, dealers should be reaching out to them in January to place the order.

Via Ford

Ford also confirmed that the user’s order window would be determined based on when they made the reservation and their position in line at the dealership. A key bit of information that Lightning fans want to know is how much the truck will cost. Ford declined to offer any pricing information at this time. However, with the build and price website launch date confirmed to be coming in early 2022, pricing information isn’t far away. Ford has a cool F-150 Lightning AR app available for those wanting to learn more.

Battery Capacity

One of the key details confirmed during the livestream was the usable capacity for both the standard range and extended range batteries. The standard range battery will have a usable capacity of 98 kWh, while the extended range battery will have a usable capacity of 131 kWh.

The targeted EPA-estimated driving range for the standard battery is 230 miles per charge. The extended range battery targets 300 miles per charge for Pro, XLT, and Lariat models. However, the high-end pickup, the Platinum, has a targeted EPA estimated range of 280 miles giving up 20 miles in exchange for more luxurious options.

Actual EPA estimated range information will be available in 2022. There’s always the chance that the driving range estimates will be higher than Ford expects, but its targeted goals are typically quite accurate.

Charging Tech

Most electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home because public charging stations are still few and far between in many areas, and most employers don’t have charging stations to use while at work. Those who order a Lightning with the extended range battery pack will receive an 80 amp home charger with the truck. Those who order the standard range battery will get a 240 volt 30 amp charger that plugs into a 240-volt dryer plug. In either situation, there’s no indication that the cost of installing the charger is included with the purchase of the truck.

Options

Participants in the livestream asked lots of questions about available options for the Lightning pickup. One thing that many reservation holders have wondered about is available colors. Ford confirmed that all Lightning models would be offered in nine exterior colors, including Oxford White, Iconic Silver Metallic, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Agate Black Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Iced Blue Silver Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Clearcoat, and Stone Gray Metallic. In addition, buyers of the higher-end Lariat or Platinum models will be able to purchase those vehicles in two exclusive colors, including Smoked Gray Metallic Tinted Clearcoat or Star White Metallic Tri-coat. Interior color options include medium dark slate exclusively on Pro and XLT, while the Lariat gets a black interior, and the Platinum models get space gray.

Many people find adaptive cruise control to be an option they can’t live without once they have it. Adaptive cruise control allows the vehicle to maintain a follow distance between the vehicle in front of it at various speeds. Adaptive cruise will not be available on the Pro trim level; it will be an option on XLT and standard on Lariat and Platinum versions. Ford’s more advanced BlueCruise system won’t be available on the Pro or XLT trims. Ford didn’t confirm hands-free BlueCruise would be offered on the Lariat or Platinum.

All trim levels will have an in-vehicle safe available as a dealer-installed option for the center console. Leather-trimmed and heated front seats will be offered on Lariat and Platinum models. One of the more desirable features of the Lightning pickup is the 240-volt bed outlet, which has been confirmed as available on the Pro trim with the standard range battery. However, the bed outlet requires the 9.6 kW Pro Power onboard system, which is standard on Lariat.

Ford expects fleet users to purchase the Pro version of the truck for field workers, and it did confirm that the Max Trailer Tow Package and Tow Technology Package will be available as options for the Pro model. One of the most interesting features of the Tow Technology Package is the 360-degree camera.

Lightning will offer a moonroof, but it’s not available on Pro or XLT models, but is optional on Lariat and comes standard on Platinum. As far as driver assistance technology goes, the Co-Pilot Assist 2.0 Package, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering, is not available on Pro but is an option for XLT buyers, and standard on Lariat or Platinum trims.

Rounding out the tidbits on available options for the truck include that the sliding rear window is not offered on the Pro entry-level version of the truck. Pro trims include standard power windows and door locks but don’t have push-button start. Instead, Pro buyers will get a flip key to start the truck.

Phone as a key capability is available only on the Lariat and Platinum trim. Ford is also offering its Interior Work Surface featuring the hold flat center console as standard for XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. Interestingly, the Pro version that people are more likely to work out of doesn’t have the Interior Work Surface as an option.