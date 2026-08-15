9 Tools And Gadgets That Could Enhance Your Cooking Experience In The Kitchen
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There's not much to be said about the average assortment of pots, pans, can openers, and silverware. You find these tools in every kitchen because they get the job done. And then there are the cool kitchen tools that elevate your cooking experience. Instead of slapping a premium price tag on the product and calling it a luxury, some tools exist to do a specific kitchen chore better or faster than their average counterparts. And in some cases, they do jobs you might not have even realized you needed to get done.
This collection of nine kitchen tools and gadgets goes beyond the basics. Sure, cheaper options exist. And sure, these aren't exactly staple kitchen gadgets you'll find everywhere. But for anyone who spends more time in the kitchen than the average home chef, you might appreciate the fine details that these tools can bring to your cooking experience. Here's a closer look at nine tools and gadgets that can make cooking at home a pleasure.
Levo Lux Oil Infuser & Decarboxylator Machine
Olive oil is one of the most versatile items you probably have in your pantry. It's good to use as a base for salad dressings. It can serve as a dip for bread. People use it for cooking and frying. Beyond its versatility in function, it also has versatility in flavor. The Levo Lux oil infuser is one way you can extract as much flavor out of your basic olive oil as possible.
This countertop appliance lets you infuse your olive oil with everything from fresh herbs to coffee beans to spices. The machine removes the moisture from the ingredients, infuses the flavor, and dispenses it into your chosen vessel within 30 minutes. Instead of cooking with olive oil, you can cook with olive oil with hints of rosemary or notes of parsley and oregano, for example. Infusion adds depth and intensity to the flavor of your oils. And if you cook often, it can save you time in the kitchen by having a ready-made infused olive oil instead of mixing up ingredients from scratch each time. The Levo Lux also works for infusing thicker foods, like honey, syrup, and butter. The machine includes a timer and temperature controls so you can recreate your favorite recipes over and over. You can get the Levo Lux on Amazon for $499, or a smaller version called the Levo II for $329.
Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon
There's nothing wrong with buying pre-ground pepper. It's cheap and convenient, and pepper in any form has the power to add some flavor to just about anything. But if you prefer to grind your black pepper fresh, it's worthwhile to take a look at the Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon, the Cadillac of manual pepper grinders (in my opinion).
The Pepper Cannon is about the same size as a regular manual pepper grinder. There are no batteries to charge and not a lot of complex parts to figure out. What makes it unique is its grind settings, which can shell out chunks as large as 8 mesh or as fine as 60+ mesh. For grinds that fine, you'd usually need an industrial machine rather than a home pepper grinder. And unlike most regular grinders, the Pepper Cannon includes a detachable base that lets you pre-grind up to a third of a cup of pepper for one-hand operation while you're cooking. It's made of all metal and grinds consistently. You can adjust the grind settings as you wish, and that setting will remain in place until you change it. You can get the Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon on Amazon for $199.
Meater Pro Duo Meat Thermometer
If you've ever had to use those analog meat thermometer probes with the little hand that slowly turns as it reads the temperature, you'll appreciate the near-instantaneous readings of a digital thermometer. Those analog thermometers do the job, but it could take half of a minute or more to get a confident reading. Meanwhile, you're letting juices and heat escape from whatever you're cooking. They're also not as easy to read.
Digital meat thermometers take out the guesswork, and do so at a much faster clip. Smart thermometers can improve your kitchen even more. The Meater Pro Duo meat thermometer takes digital temperature monitoring up a few degrees by adding Bluetooth connectivity. You can track temperatures from your phone, which means no more sweltering over a hot grill or oven. It comes with two probes, so you can track two different meals at the same time (and also avoid cross-contamination). The probes are also made to be thin, so the holes you leave behind are smaller and help to preserve the food's juices. You can get the Meater Pro Duo meat thermometer on Amazon for $199.99.
Typhur Nugget Ice Maker
There's a whole cult of people who know "the good ice" when they see it. It's smaller than the average ice cube, and somehow softer. Ice maker companies call it nugget ice, and you can make it in your own home with countertop machines like the Typhur nugget ice maker.
The Typhur nugget ice maker comes in a slim design and doesn't take much to set up and start making ice. Just pour clean water into the reservoir, place a basket, and push a button. The machine starts spitting out nuggets within six minutes and can make a full batch in under two hours. A single cycle is more than enough to get a family of four through dinner (I know this from personal experience). The size and texture of the ice make it ideal for drinks like sodas, mixed cocktails, and iced coffees. If you like the idea of remotely controlling your devices, the machine includes an app and Wi-Fi capabilities so you can start making ice at the office and have it ready by the time you arrive home, or whatever schedule works for you. The countertop nugget ice maker from Typhur is on Amazon for $229.
Ecozy Clear Ice Ball Maker
A nugget ice maker is already on this list, so how many portable ice machines does a person need? For many people, the answer might be just one. But real kitchen heroes know that the size and shape of the ice determine how it's used, and just using regular cubes or nugget ice won't do. Ice shape makes a difference in dilution, melt rate, and even flavor. In some cases, sphere ice is a better option, and the Ecozy clear ice ball maker is a good tool for the job.
Ice balls melt more slowly, which makes them better suited for drinks you don't want to water down. They're popular among whiskey and bourbon drinkers. They can also be useful when you want a cold glass of juice but someone forgot to put a new one in the refrigerator. The Ecozy makes ice balls that are over two inches in diameter and delivers the first one in about 30 minutes. Overall, you can make up to 48 ice balls per day, with enough space to store 12 of them at a time. The Ecozy ice ball maker is sold on Amazon for $269.99.
Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer
Anyone who spends any amount of time in the kitchen knows that food waste happens, even with the best of intentions. Some things linger longer than you might have planned. Produce can turn bad days or even hours after buying it. Saving more of the food you buy starts with storing it properly, and this compact vacuum sealer is a good place to start. It's one of many examples of cool kitchen tech that makes a good gift, for a loved one or yourself.
Unlike larger vacuum sealing systems that take up a ton of space and cost hundreds of dollars, the Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer is convenient and easy to use. It's a handheld vacuum device, so you don't need much space to store it. It uses reusable vacuum bags that can hold sliced vegetables, fruits, nuts, herbs, or anything you want to last a little longer. Place the items in the bag, close it, then use the vacuum sealing device to remove all of the air from the bag. The bags are dishwasher safe, freezer safe, and fridge safe, so you can use them for just about any type of food item. The sealing device itself is wireless, giving you more places you can use it. The full set comes with the device and 10 reusable bags. It's available on Amazon for $89.
Ofargo Meat Injector Kit
The classic marinade process isn't the only option for giving your meat a flavor boost. While marinades typically "soak" into the meat, meat injectors shoot the flavor directly into it. This helps you get into spaces that regular soaking might not reach.
The Ofargo meat injector kit is one option to add some extra oomph to your food. More than 5,600 customers on Amazon have rated this kit, earning it an average 4.7-star rating. Customers say it works especially well on tougher cuts of meat, like Boston pork butts and beef brisket. Many note the quality stainless steel construction, calling it a heavy-duty option that's easy to clean and use. It comes with multiple tips in various sizes, each with strategically placed holes to flavor your food fully. You'll also find a variety of cleaning brushes to ensure nothing lingers until the next meal. You can get the Ofargo stainless steel meat injector kit on Amazon for $27.99.
Vibelite Extendable Magnetic Flashlight
Good grilling needs good lighting, and flashlights aren't your best option. Between flipping burgers and checking temperatures, you need to keep your hands free. That's what makes the Vibelite extendable magnetic flashlight such a no-brainer. Instead of juggling a flashlight in one hand and a pair of tongs in the other, you can stick it on your grill and let both hands go to work.
The flashlight has a magnetic bottom that will stick to your metal grill cover. The flexible, extendable neck lets you point the light where you need it and get more range compared to a standard light. This extendable magnetic flashlight works for more than just grills, too. Use it while you're working on your car, looking for something under the bed or in the closet, or finishing a plumbing project. If you happen to lose a nail or a screw while you work, the flashlight's magnetic base can save your back and pick it up for you. You can get this flashlight on Amazon for $29.99.
Foldable Knife Block Set
No home culinary experience is complete without a good set of knives. Many people opt for large countertop knife blocks that contain knives in various sizes for various purposes. It's usually more economical to do this versus buying each type of knife separately, plus you have an easy way to store them. It's not always practical, though. For starters, knife blocks tend to take up valuable counter space, something that comes at a premium in some kitchens. They're also easy for children to access.
This kitchen knife block is different. It folds, allowing you to store it inside a drawer or other compact space so it's out of sight and out of mind when you're not using it. Beyond the block, you also get an 8-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6-inch utility knife, and a 3.8-inch paring knife. Each knife slides into a slot in the block, where magnets hold it in place. Each of the knives is also labeled, so you'll know which knife you're grabbing every time. Just don't waste your time sharpening knives with cheap aluminum foil. You can get this unique knife block on Amazon for $89.98.