Why You Shouldn't Waste Your Time Sharpening Knives With Cheap Aluminum Foil

If you like to clean and take care of your knives, you've probably searched for a DIY sharpening hack or two. Ever heard the one about using the bottom of a ceramic mug? How about sandpaper? There's even a rumor that cheap aluminum foil can restore your blade to its former glory. But while these shortcuts might seem convenient at first, they're ultimately going to be less effective, less safe, and do greater damage to your knives than a traditional whetstone, ceramic rod, or diamond steel.

The issue with trying to sharpen knives with something like aluminum foil is that these household objects are far too soft to work on most kitchen knives, especially those made from harder steels. Not only does this approach fail to give you a sharper edge, but it can actually make things worse. Not to mention, a dull knife is far more dangerous than a sharp one because it requires greater force to cut, giving you a greater risk of serious injury. No matter if it's aluminum foil or some other DIY option (such as a car window, broken glass bottles, or leather belts), you risk injuring yourself, chipping your blade, and even cross-contaminating your work station.