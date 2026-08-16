5 Times When It's Better To Use 40V Ryobi Tools Rather Than 18V

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Ryobi has one of the largest catalogs of any major cordless power tool brand on the market today, with over 300 tools in its 18V One+ line alone. This makes it a compelling option for anyone looking to invest in a cordless tool system, as all it takes is a single 18V One+ battery to unlock the ability to use any of the company's 18V tools. It's important to note, however, that the company has four distinct battery systems: USB Lithium, 18V One+, 40V, and 80V. These tools are not interchangeable with different battery voltages. You can mix and match batteries of the same voltage, but you cannot use an 18V battery in a 40V tool and vice versa, so each product line requires a separate investment in a matching battery type and charger.

Voltage has a direct effect on the amount of power that the connected tool's electric motor is able to generate. Think of it like a water tank where the volume of the basin is the capacity of the battery, and the voltage is the pressure pushing that energy out to the tool. This is why 40V tools get significantly more power at any given time than 18V ones.

Naturally, there are certain kinds of tools that benefit from this more than others — particularly among outdoor power tools. Many of these have only recently started to become available in battery-powered options, and that extra juice can give them a serious boost toward matching the performance of gas-powered alternatives.